Enesi Pharma's ImplaVax® Solid-Dose and Needle-Free Vaccination Platform Wins Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform Award at the World Vaccine Congress

OXFORD, England, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies, is delighted to announce that ImplaVax® has won the 'Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform Award' at the World Vaccine Congress Washington Virtual annual event (28 September – 1 October 2020). The Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards honour and recognise the efforts, accomplishments, and positive contributions of companies and individuals in the vaccine industry and are a highlight of the World Vaccine Congress.

The World Vaccine Congress is the leading forum for the presentation and discussion of cutting-edge research and technology, and how these efforts can be integrated with pharma, biotech, academia and government to bring and produce better vaccines to the market in a sustainable, added-value fashion, while maximising impact, reach and equitable access worldwide.

Commenting on the award, David Hipkiss, Enesi Pharma CEO, said:

"We are delighted to win the Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform category at such a prestigious global vaccine event. It is particularly gratifying to win such an award at this time when innovation in vaccine development is so high on the public health agenda because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This award recognises the outstanding efforts and progress of the Enesi team in applying and leveraging our unique unit solid dose and needle-free ImplaVax® vaccination technology to multiple targets, indications, populations and geographies over the last three years and particularly so over the last 12 months as we strive in our goal to make a material and lasting impact on global health."

Mr Hipkiss will give a presentation today entitled 'ImplaVax® - A World-Leading Next-Generation Vaccination Platform' as part of the Bioprocessing and Manufacture channel at the World Vaccine Congress. The presentation will be streamed live at 15:45hrs EST (20:45hrs BST).

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies. These diseases affect millions of people around the world. We work in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations with the goal of making a material and lasting positive impact on global health.

Our ImplaVax®-enabled vaccination products leverage our innovative unit solid-dose formulation and needle-free delivery technologies and are applicable across all vaccine formats. ImplaVax® products are designed to enhance the immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and a strong subject preference over administration using needle and syringe. They can be administered with minimal training and are also rapidly deployable while eliminating the need for cold-chain storage.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Sementis and the University of Adelaide. Our recently announced collaboration with Pirbright is one of a number of developing collaborations in animal health.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under this contract.

