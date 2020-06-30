Enetics and NYSEARCH Announce Availability of Remote Natural Gas Distribution Monitoring Sensor

VICTOR, N.Y., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enetics, Inc., in cooperation with NYSEARCH, has completed development and beta testing of GasComm®, an intrinsically safe sensor that provides gas utilities with a cost-effective method of providing autonomous operational monitoring of their steel pipe distribution gas network.

GasComm is designed to be strategically installed at remote points throughout the distribution system where control functions are not required. The data acquired from these points can be used for alarming, asset condition assessment, trending, modeling, improved manpower deployment, and reporting.

Enetics is offering the GasComm system, which includes the GasComm sensor, a rugged, battery-operated remote telemetry unit (RTU) with a cellular modem, and user interface software.

Development of the GasComm sensor has been supported by several NYSEARCH members for many years. "NYSEARCH seeks to design, develop and test products and methods for real-time sensing in the gas pipeline system. Acquiring and analyzing data from various field points in live pipeline conditions are important means to proactively address maintenance and operational issues," said Daphne D'Zurko, Executive Director, NYSEARCH. "Additional data enables our members to methodically and proactively increase system stability and operational safety," stated D'Zurko.

"We are excited to deliver this product to the natural gas distribution industry," said Jeff Kramer, president of Enetics, Inc. "Not only is this an excellent solution for acquiring information from data-rich points in remote sections of pipe, the system can also be inexpensively installed parallel to SCADA systems for data validation."

The GasComm system is available now from Enetics, Inc.

About Enetics, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Enetics delivers complete solution packages for monitoring and managing energy-based IoT infrastructures including data acquisition, recording, telemetry and analytics. Our solutions utilize existing wireless infrastructure and cloud technology to provide simple and reliable methods of capturing the data our customers require. All our products are designed to employ wireless communication and low power for extended battery life in the field.

About NYSEARCH

For over 30 years, NYSEARCH has worked as a consortium of natural gas Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) who have a common interest and need for research and technology development and demonstration. Today, as part of the Northeast Gas Association (NGA), NYSEARCH manages over (30) projects in various stages of development for LDCs, transmission companies, federal agencies and their manufacturing and commercial partners. NYSEARCH is located in Parsippany, NJ and NGA is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact: Leah Wilson of Enetics, Inc: 585-924-5010

