Enfamil™ and Prima-Temp® Enter Collaboration to Support Women on Fertility Journey

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima-Temp, a leader in health technology solutions through chronobiology, and Enfamil, the #1 infant formula brand recommended by pediatricians, today announced a joint marketing agreement to support women during their fertility journey. Enfamil, through its new brand Enfamom™ prenatal vitamins, and Prima-Temp will offer education and discounts on their products and services that assist women in each phase of their conception journey and throughout their pregnancy.

The Enfamil brand has been trusted by moms for more than 100 years to provide optimal nutrition for their babies and toddlers. Prima-Temp, the parent company of Priya® and Kindara®, is on the forefront of digital healthcare, leveraging the precision of predictive biometric patterns for fertility planning within a supportive online community of women.

"Prima-Temp is excited to combine our cutting-edge digital health innovation with Enfamil, a brand that continues to progress nutrition based on science. Together, we will continue to help advance women's health throughout their fertility journeys," said Steve Hane, CEO of Prima-Temp.

"The mission of Enfamil is to ensure all mothers and babies have the best start in life," said Amardeep Kahlon, GM Marketing, Nutrition. "This collaboration with Prima-Temp compliments our focus on bringing innovative solutions to nourish the body at all stages, including during the critical stages of a woman's fertility journey. We recognize that optimal nutrition for fetal development begins at preconception."

Together, Enfamom and Prima-Temp® will provide educational resources to support women as they prepare for their next step of their fertility journey, including nutritional support for babies starting at preconception with Enfamom™ Prenatal Vitamins by Enfamil™ and the Prima-Temp Kindara® Fertility App and Priya® Personal Fertility System. These resources will support women's health and fertility goals at every stage of the conception journey.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 42,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/us

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering a high quality product.

About Prima-Temp

Prima-Temp empowers women and their healthcare providers to make informed healthcare decisions. Our vision is to use real time biometric data, provided in the context of an engaged community, to support healthcare decisions and better health outcomes. Our solutions include the Priya® Personal Fertility System and Kindara®. Priya is an innovative technology and algorithm that uses continuous core body temperature to help women take the guesswork out of their fertility. The Kindara® app is an award winning women's health platform trusted by over 1.6 million women to track their fertility and health. For more information about our solutions, visit www.kindara.com . For more information about Prima-Temp, visit www.prima-temp.com .

