Enformion Expands ARM Industry Team

Prudlow's past experience has helped him to have an unmatched understanding of the collections process, as well as the unique data needs of collections agencies. This addition to the Enformion team will only help to better serve customers with their data needs.

"I'm so very excited to begin this new journey," says Prudlow. "I've built my career around providing the right information, at the moment it's needed. Enformion is allowing me to continue to serve the ARM industry with accurate, timely information at a fair price."

The Enformion team is just as excited to welcome Prudlow aboard:

"I have known Jason as both a client and a peer within the Collections ARM industry for over 10 years," says David Morton, Vice Presidents of Sales – Collections. "I witnessed firsthand his everyday commitment to his clients, earning business by the way he services a client while continually working to provide the best in class data and solutions. Jason's work ethic to perform matches the commitment to our clients here at Enformion. We are so excited to have him on our team."

Enformion is a leading aggregator of public records data for business and the public sector. 20+ years in the data technology industry has resulted in a database of 43 billion up-to-date records for more than 295 million American adults, from 6000+ data sources. For more information about our customized B2B data solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com/ or call (855) 281-3915.

