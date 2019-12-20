Engage Artists Agency Opens Office in Century City

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Artists Agency (EAA) has officially moved to 1901 Avenue of the Stars in Los Angeles, California. EAA was established in 2015 in San Diego, CA as a family run business offering across the board talent representation in television, film, commercial, theater, print, voice over, and more.

The agency represents hundreds of actors, directors, writers and other types of talent in Los Angeles, New York, nationally and internationally.

(PRNewsfoto/Engage Artists Agency)

Taher Abunadi, an agent with Engage Artists Agency says about the move, "Our San Diego start was absolutely fantastic but we are excited to now be based in Los Angeles which is closer to most of the talent we represent."

With EAA's LA office now located at the heart of the entertainment industry, the Engage Artists' team will be able to continue its steady growth, ethical representation, and personal care of its various artists in every entertainment platform.

Facebook: @EngageArtists

Instagram: @EngageArtists

Twitter: @EngageArtists

Media Contact:

Engage Artists

858.848.9558

231417@email4pr.com

SOURCE Engage Artists Agency