Engage PEO Adds Kaiser Permanente Health Plans in California, Colorado and Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage PEO, a leading professional employer organization providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., announced today a new partnership with Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's largest integrated health plan and health care providers. The agreement will provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to Engage clients in three key growth markets: California, Colorado and Georgia.

The new relationship with Kaiser Permanente, together with Engage's existing offerings with Aetna and MetLife, further expands the options available to Engage clients for high-quality, affordable health care benefits. The new ACA-compliant plans will focus on market-driven products, including a suite of HMO's and high deductible health plans. Employees also can create a tax-free health savings account (HSA) to help pay for qualified medical expenses if and when they arise.

"We are very excited to expand Engage's health offerings in growth markets such as California, where Kaiser Permanente is a market leader, and across Colorado and Georgia, where Kaiser plans are consistently top-rated," said Denise Stefan, president of Engage Insurance, LLC. "But even more importantly, Engage clients in these markets can now access health benefits from a carrier with outstanding customer loyalty ratings and which is recognized for delivering high-performing programs." Kaiser Permanente's approach to health care coordinates the health plan with technology solutions connecting its doctors, medical offices, pharmacies and labs. This integrated model can improve early issue identification, which results in lower costs and better health outcomes. These are increasingly important factors some businesses consider when choosing a healthcare partner.

Engage will go live with the Kaiser Permanente plans on September 1.

About Engage PEO

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of the industry's most respected veteran professional employer organization executives, certified HR professionals and attorneys, Engage PEO provides hands-on, expert HR services and counsel to help clients minimize cost and maximize efficiency for stronger business performance. The company's superior service offering includes a full range of health and workers' compensation insurance products, payroll technology and tax administration, risk management services and advanced technology as part of an extensive suite of HR services. Engage PEO was recently awarded the designation of Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), ensuring greater benefits for small and mid-sized businesses such as tax advantages and financial protections. Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation. Engage PEO was named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest growing companies every year since 2016. For more information on Engage PEO visit www.engagepeo.com. The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations go towww.IRS.gov.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.

