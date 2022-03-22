Engage Technologies Group Selects Nicole Eisenbarth, BS, EMBA as SVP, Engage Health

"Nicole comes to us with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare field," said Michael Boerner, Engage's founder and CEO . "She's worked for such healthcare giants as AbbVie and start-up venture, Vericel Corporation. We're thrilled to have someone with her experience, expertise, and industry knowledge spearhead Engage Health and its initiatives."

Nicole Eisenbarth previously served as the national Associate Director Access Services and Operations for Vericel Corporation. She also spent 15 years at AbbVie where she rose to serve as a Payer Optimization Executive. She has a proven history of exceeding sales numbers and seeing through long term initiatives for both specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

"I'm excited for this opportunity with Engage," said Nicole. "They have an innovative solution to transform the healthcare industry and elevate the patient experience while deepening the trusted relationship between provider and patient. I'm honored to bring my years of expertise and industry knowledge to this organization. Together with the talented individuals on this team, we can work to attain rapid growth and drive needed transformation in the health market."

Engage Technologies Group is ushering in a new era of patient, manufacturer, and consumer engagement. Engage believes that timely knowledge from a trusted relationship empowers patients to make better personal health decisions with confidence. Engage's ability to deliver relevant, short-form video content to end users without use of an app, email, or login creates consistent messaging and patient engagement, empowerment, and confidence while delivering frictionless improvements in care delivery. Engage's platform capabilities also include robust data analytics that provide visibility and value of the patient experience and extend the clinical brand with scheduled virtual patient interactions throughout their recovery.

Engage Technologies Group, a privately held company based in Boise, Idaho, is a mobile intelligence technology company that specializes in delivering high-quality educational medical content to patients at their precise time of need. Spanning four different health and medical verticals, Engage provides a unique SaaS subscription offering to medical practices and industry proven to improve practice and patient engagement, reduce anxiety, and increase practice operating efficiency and revenue.

