Engage2Excel in the Top 3 of Recognition Providers by HRO Today Magazine

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, has been recognized as one of the leading providers of recognition services on HRO Today's Recognition "Baker's Dozen" List for 2020. Engage2Excel ranked #3 overall among other leading recognition providers.

"We know that recognition matters, now more than ever in today's new work landscape," says Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel Group. "Being recognized as a top recognition provider, for the ninth year in a row, reflects our clients' need to recognize their employees and also our team's commitment to developing innovative solutions that our clients are looking for."

Considered a leading benchmark for engagement provider differentiation, HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction. It also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value they offer clients.

"Many of our clients have been forced to make significant operational changes over the past six months, yet the importance of keeping their employees engaged and motivated continues to be a focus," says Andrew Goldschmidt, SVP client success of Engage2Excel Group. "We are honored to be recognized as a top recognition provider, and to continue to partner with our clients through this changing climate."

About Engage2Excel, Inc.

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Our Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions that are tailored to each organization's unique business objectives and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, including many Fortune 100 companies, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions to help today's leading brands improve their competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

