Engage2Excel Introduces Multi-Program Initiative to Thank COVID-19 Responders

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel Group of Companies ("E2E Group"), a global leader in recruitment, employee engagement, recognition and rewards and consumer loyalty solutions, unveiled a multi-program initiative to honor front-line responders for their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

E2E Group's COVID-19 initiative include complimentary "United Against COVID" solidarity pins for its clients; a global Facebook community page aimed at thanking and recognizing the millions of people putting themselves at risk; a free trial of its eCard platform; and custom awards for COVID-19 responders.

"The team wanted to use our recognition experience to help make a difference for our clients and our communities amid this pandemic," said Phil Stewart, chief executive officer for the Engage2Excel Group of Companies. "One of our guiding principles is 'Living What We Do,' and this initiative is designed to do exactly that – help our clients and everyday citizens recognize the valiant effort of responders during this challenging time."

E2E Group's "United Against COVID" pins have been well received by clients aiming to foster solidarity among staff members. And due to popular demand, E2E Group is now offering the pins to any business and donating a portion of the proceeds to the First Responders Children's Foundation or CanadaHelps.org.

Launched in late March, the company's Thank COVID Responders Facebook page, a broader community initiative, creates an easy way for people around the world to thank all the individuals helping us get through this crisis.

"Kindness always wins, and our Thank COVID Responders followers help share positive messages of appreciation across all essential sectors, not just healthcare," says Jeff Gelinas, vice president of product, marketing & people at E2E. To contribute to the Thank COVID Responders community, visit www.facebook.com/ThankCOVIDResponders.

To help employees recognize and support one another, E2E Group is also offering its EngagementLink Express eCard platform for free through December 2020. With more than 70 eCards themed to recognize and celebrate success, the platform is an effective tool to make employees feel valued.

As companies start to prepare for reopening, many leaders are looking for ways to commemorate their COVID-19 responders. The E2E Group team has curated unique award options for organizations, giving them the ability to present a special thank you to their employees that signifies the gratitude for all they've done. E2E Group's has decades of experience curating the perfect award for historic occasions, including the creation of the World Trade Center 9/11 Medals of Honor, Olympic Medals, and Nasa Medallions for several Apollo flights.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

