Engage2Excel Named Leader in Rewards and Recognition Outsourcing by Everest Group Research Firm

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., a global provider of recruitment, employee engagement and recognition technology and services in the HR industry, has been named a Leader for the third year in a row by Everest Group in its "Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Solutions PEAK Matrix™ Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2021" report.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report evaluates the recognition & rewards provider landscape and the impact providers create in the market, providing an overview of vendors' operational capabilities and customer satisfaction.

"Engage2Excel is proud to be recognized once again by our clients for the value we deliver through our Career Experience Suite (CXS) of offerings," said Deepti Garladinne, vice president of product development at Engage2Excel. "We continue to invest in the right technologies that will help turn every recognition moment into business success for our clients. And we are committed to giving our end users best-of-breed user experiences that will truly engage and delight them."

Engage2Excel presents as a Leader because of its strengths, including vision and strategy, technology capability, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

"It is extremely gratifying to receive such positive feedback from a firm like Everest Group. I commend our team for their passion and hard work in the recent release of CXS Recognize 2.2," said Jeff Gelinas, president of recognition & engagement at Engage2Excel Group. "This new launch is an immense accomplishment for us, and the feedback from our clients has been extremely positive as they seek a platform that makes it easy for their employees to give and receive recognition coupled with analytics and learning for managers and leaders to improve their recognition and engagement skills."

To know more about the Everest Group's research, visit PEAK Matrix Results R&R.

About Engage2Excel Group



The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com.

