Engage2Excel Wins a 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel Group, a leader in innovative recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the "Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology" category.

"We are so honored to receive this award," says Jeff Gelinas, President of Recognition & Engagement, Engage2Excel Group. "Manager tools are highly desired in today's work environment, and our CXS platform is designed to help managers sharpen critical recognition and engagement skills. When you listen to the best career experiences people have, it's the role of the manager that often stands out."

CXS Develop by Engage2Excel harnesses recognition program activity data and pulse survey data, combined with a proprietary algorithm, so leaders can identify managers that are not creating impactful recognition experiences to be coached up to a higher standard. On Dec. 4, Engage2Excel Group released CXS Develop 2.0, which adds eight new interactive learning modules in employee engagement, developed by engagement experts Chester Elton & Adrian Gostick, to help managers build an all-in culture of engagement.

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon product, unique, value proposition and measurable results. The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

"Our research has consistently found that creating great employee experiences starts with the manager. We have spent over a decade developing tools to help managers create the great experiences employees want and deserve," says Dr. Charles Scherbaum, Chief Analytics Officer, Engage2Excel Group. "We are grateful to the Brandon Hall Group for this award and the acknowledgment of our innovative technology.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Our Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions that are tailored to each organization's unique business objectives and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions to help today's leading brands improve their competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

