Engagedly Announces New Partnership with Traliant

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, today announced a partnership agreement with Traliant, an award-winning provider of online compliance training. Under the agreement, Engagely's LMS customers will have the option to purchase Traliant's industry leading training on Diversity & Inclusion, Preventing Discrimination and Harassment and COVID-19: Returning to the Workplace, among other topics.

Sexual harassment prevention training is mandatory for employers in a growing number of US states, including California, New York/New York City, Illinois, Connecticut, Maine, Delaware and certain industries in Washington State. Traliant makes it easy for organizations to stay compliant with evolving regulations by offering versions for different states and regions.

Traliant's Diversity & Inclusion Training Suite addresses the growing importance of creating an inclusive workplace, covering unconscious bias, microaggressions, racial identity and racism, cultural competency and other timely topics.

COVID-19: Returning to the Workplace training is designed to prepare employees physically and psychologically to return to work after being on leave or working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The course is dynamically updated with state training guidelines and other information.

Traliant is changing the way employees experience compliance training with its behavior-based approach. Courses are designed around a series of bite-sized episodes, combining up-to-date content, video storytelling, interactivity and eLearning tools and technologies to raise awareness and drive positive behavior.

Sri Chellappa, President of Engagedly added "We are excited about the partnership with Traliant to provide highly engaging and modernized training to our clients for their compliance programs and building a more equitable and diverse organization."

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with Engagedly and helping more organizations modernize their compliance training programs and create harassment-free workplaces that value respect, diversity and inclusion," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder.

About Engagedly

Engagedly People Enablement Platform is a cloud platform for Progressive Performance management, employee development and engagement built for organizations with visionary leadership. With our gamification, engagement and continuous performance based approach, organizations can align, motivate, engage and optimize employee performance. https://www.engagedly.com

About Traliant

Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including Diversity Training and Sensitivity Training. For more information, visit: http://www.traliant.com.

