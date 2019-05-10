Engagedly Closes on the Acquisition of Management Mentors to Further Drive People Development with New E-Mentoring Program

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, the St. Louis-based leader in performance management and employee engagement software, today announced the acquisition of Management Mentors, a SaaS-based mentoring company headquartered in Boston.

Acquiring Mentoring Management's e-mentoring software with its proprietary precision matching algorithm and decades of professional experience extends Engagedly's offerings and its people first philosophy to performance management, development and employee engagement.

"Our suite of MentoringComplete products is the perfect complement to Engagedly's current offerings in Employee Engagement, Performance, and Employee Development, which is why it makes so much sense to combine our companies," said Rene Petrin, President of Management Mentors. "I've been impressed with the knowledge and passion of Engagedly's team since the company's introduction. I believe Management Mentors is in excellent hands, and I'm excited to see how Engagedly continues its growth by helping people discover the potential of individuals in their organizations."

Management Mentors has been helping organizations implement corporate mentoring programs for over 25 years. With its proven expertise and significant client base of Fortune 1000 companies, government and non-profit organizations, the company has helped define the value and success of corporate mentoring programs.

"Our mission at Engagedly is to improve employee engagement by making the workplace fun and motivating, and now we can expand our platform and our reach to help more companies align and motivate their workforce," said Sri Chellappa, President of Engagedly. "Management Mentors has been a force to be reckoned with in the enterprise employee mentoring space across the globe, and we couldn't be happier to make them part of the Engagedly team."

Engagedly offers a core software platform with a complete suite of features that help savvy organizations address a range of issues, such as performance management, continuous feedback, employee engagement, goal setting, and Objectives Alignment (OKR).

Management Mentors' flagship product MentoringComplete is an online mentoring software program built on the core principles of human psychology. It include precision matching technology, which allows people to easily search and connect with each other, an intuitive interface similar to social networks for convenient learning and sharing, learning groups and courses. The company also offers design and implementation services to assist in setting up specific mentoring goals within the software, such as diversity initiatives, succession planning, or talent management. MentoringComplete will now be a core compliment to the Engagedly suite of products.

Engagedly has been steadily growing and expanding its offering. Earlier this year, Engagedly launched Unified Employee Talent Insights, which provides an organization with holistic performance development and engagement information about an employee that can help track their talent, monitor their skills, contribution and level of commitment to their current job.

"We are committed to innovative approaches to strengthen the workforce, and are always looking for ways to enhance the talent management experience for our customers," continued Chellappa. "With additional offerings like MentoringComplete, we can contine to extend our thesis that people development is key to drive better organizational outcomes."

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a leading global provider of performance management and employee engagement software and services based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia, and the UK. Engagedly's platform contains many features, such as Goal Setting, Manager Feedback, Peer Praise, Idea Generation, Knowledge Sharing/eLearning, Rewards, Objectives Alignment (OKR) & Social Performance. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance. For more information, visit www.engagedly.com.

