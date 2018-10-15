Engagement Labs' Doubles Existing TotalSocial® Annual Contract Size with Leading U.S. Telecom

Multi-year Contract Increases Value to CAD $879,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (OTCQB: ELBSF) (the "Company") announced today that it continues to execute on their growth strategy with a major upsell to a leading Fortune 500 US telecom client. The deal represents a significant commitment to Engagement Labs by doubling the contract for the remaining 27 months. The new contract increases the existing agreement by 100 percent, bringing the new contract value to CAD $879,000 (USD $674,325).

The expansion of the relationship builds on the Company's existing work with the Client. With multiple brands in the Client's portfolio, the scope of work grew over the relationship from one brand at launch, expanded to two brands, and now TotalSocial® includes four key brands. The new upsold capabilities include expanded access to the TotalSocial dashboard, additional social media platforms, customized diagnostics, more reporting for the expanded portfolio of brands that are part of the relationship. The platform has been critical to the Client's aggressive expansion strategy.

"This latest contract confirms that our customers continue to entrust Engagement Labs to enhance their marketing strategy, help increase sales and brand loyalty with the use of our TotalSocial platform," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.

"A major priority of Engagement Labs growth strategy includes upsells to existing customers," adds Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "We continue to see our clients build on their successes and increase their use of our platform."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) (OTCQB: ELBSF) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Engagement Labs does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc, Marketing Director / Ed Keller, CEO

Engagement Labs

732-846-6800

vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com / ed.keller@engagementlabs.com

SOURCE Engagement Labs

Related Links

https://www.engagementlabs.com

