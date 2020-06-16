ENGEL & VÖLKERS becomes the exclusive global real estate ambassador for the FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES MONTREAL

► Two global luxury giants join forces to showcase the genius of Montreal design and architecture around the world.

The Private Residences were designed as homes in the sky.

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Four Seasons Private Residences Montreal, a development of the real estate developer CARBONLEO have decided to associate themselves with the global luxury giant, ENGEL & VÖLKERS real estate agency for the sale and marketing of the prestigious Private Residences atop the Four Seasons Hotel.

Starting on the 14th floor of the Hotel, all 18 Private Residences, bathe in beautiful sunlight by day and the magic of Montreal's city lights in the evening. With stunning sunrises and peaceful sunsets, residents can enjoy unique cityscapes, in the heart of the "Golden Square Mile" in downtown Montreal, the epicentre of the city's real estate value and Montreal's definitive luxury district. It is the nest of the city's elite art, fashion, architecture, and luxury indulgences and lifestyle.

This space is all about connectivity where an eclectic mix of Montreal's luminaries blends with a world of cultured visitors creating unforgettable moments during the day and night. Enjoy worry-free residential services when you live with Four Seasons. Arrive in style with valet pampering, move seamlessly from your home to the new Holt Renfrew flagship for some impulse retail therapy, enjoy the renaissance of cocktail culture or feast on a decadent culinary experience.

Private Residence owners benefit from unique amenities at Four Seasons Montreal including access to the gym designed by Harley Pasternak, the best Spa in Montreal, direct access to the "Social Square" on the third floor including MARCUS Restaurant + Lounge and direct access to Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. Stay up all night or retreat to the comfort and privacy of your luxurious residence. It is the place to be inspired, on your terms.

Featuring a full glass curtain wall, each of the Private Residences offer gigantic areas ranging from 4,150 to 9,000 square feet, including private covered terraces with breathtaking views and have dramatic 11'-13' ceilings.

Four Seasons Private Residences Montreal is among the most luxurious residences ever offered for sale in the province, with retail prices ranging from $6,800,000 CAD to $15,500,000 CAD.

Interestingly, many of the architectural and design elements developed for the Four Seasons Montreal are now integrated into the architectural signature of the new Four Seasons worldwide!

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MONTREAL: Architecture, design and art accumulate praise and bring the city back into the global luxury hotel conversation

Since its opening, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal has succeeded in bringing its city back to the forefront of international discussions on luxury hotel design, with glowing coverage in international media including Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Dezeen and Wallpaper magazines, including a nomination for the Surface Travel Awards. As a result of sustained interest, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal is pleased to welcome renowned architecture and design journalists who wish to visit the premises or meet the visionary architects, designers and artists who have designed this iconic hotel where sensuality and intelligent design intertwine and where art and design enchant, surprise and delight Montrealers and travellers from around the world at every turn.

Architecture: Lemay and Sid Lee Architecture.

Interior Design Hotel: Gilles & Boissier

Interior Design Residences: Philip Hazan .

. Restaurant Marcus: Atelier Zébulon Perron for chef Marcus Samuelsson .

. Art Installation: Pascale Girardin .

Designed by Lemay and Sid Lee Architecture, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal combines classic elegance with contemporary style. The 18-storey multi-functional building includes a 169-room and suite hotel as well as 18 Private Residences. It stands out as an icon with its streamlined, counterbalanced volumes and richly textured accents that embody luxury and refinement.

► To schedule a private showing at FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES of MONTREAL contact:

ROCHELLE CANTOR, Real Estate Broker and "Private Office" at ENGEL & VÖLKERS By telephone at 514-504-6755 or by email at [email protected]

Rochelle Cantor, a highly respected, elite real estate broker in Montreal, was chosen to be the official representative of Engel & Völkers for this exceptional project. Rochelle is part of the selective and prestigious designation of "PRIVATE OFFICE" of Engel & Völkers, which specializes in providing real estate services to the world's high net worth individuals.

About CARBONLEO Real Estate Inc.

Carbonleo Real Estate Inc. is a private Quebec based property development and management company that has pioneered a progressively human, vibrant and highly experiential approach to developments.

Inspired by top creators and by world-class best practices, the team of story builders at Carbonleo creates engaging communities through projects that fulfil the aspirations of present and future consumers. With a track record of developing successful next generation mixed-use developments, Carbonleo is dedicated to the on-going revitalization of Montreal, and in continuing to create a portfolio of exciting, high value, differentiated assets that integrate seamlessly into the regions in which they come to life.

Founded in 2012, the company has numerous projects in its stable including Quartier DIX30™, Royalmount, as well as Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal.

ANDREW LUTFY , President & CEO CARBONLEO

, President & CEO CLAUDE MARCOTTE , Executive Vice President and Partner CARBONLEO

, Executive Vice President and Partner NICOLAS DÉSOURDY, Executive Vice President and Partner CARBONLEO

About ENGEL & VÖLKERS

Founded in 1977 in Germany, Engel & Völkers is the world's largest luxury real estate agency. Launched in Quebec in 2015, it has grown at a dazzling pace, finishing #1 among luxury real estate agencies in Quebec in 2017... #1 in the Americas in 2018 and #1 in the World in 2019. Property of Montrealers, Debby Doktorczyk and Patrice Groleau, who are also known as owners of McGILL REAL ESTATE agency (founded in 2005) specialized in the sale and marketing of real estate projects with their track record of +10,000 condos with a total value of + $4 billion, or nearly 25% of major real estate projects in the metropolis. The combination of McGill Real Estate + Engel & Völkers Montreal / Quebec has created an impressive and dominant multidisciplinary team of more than 175 people making them the leaders in real estate brokerage of condominiums and prestigious residences in the province.



DEBBY DOKTORCZYK , President McGILL REAL ESTATE and ENGEL & VÖLKERS

, President and PATRICE GROLEAU , owner McGILL REAL ESTATE and ENGEL & VÖLKERS

, owner and MARC LEFORT , Vice President McGILL REAL ESTATE and ENGEL & VÖLKERS

www.montreal.evrealestate.com http://www.mcgillimmobilier.com/en/

