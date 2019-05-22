Engel & Völkers Charlotte Selects Adwerx Enterprise To Power Customized Listing Advertising Campaign

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Charlotte , an office of independent luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Charlotte, North Carolina, has adopted the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to create local ads for all new properties in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Each listing that goes live with Engel & Völkers Charlotte will receive an individually personalized automated ad campaign generated through Adwerx Enterprise as soon as it is publicly listed for sale. These advertisements contain a photo of the property, agent contact details, brokerage branding and a link for more information, which will direct users to an advisor's website with additional listing details.



By combining these ads with traditional exposure, agents are able to maximize the visibility of each listing. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program has become widely adopted in the U.S. and Canada, providing agents with localized ads that appear on the sites that clients and potential buyers visit daily.



"These ads are part of our technology-driven and client-centric approach to real estate," said Yuriy Vaynshteyn, License Partner, CEO at Engel & Völkers Charlotte. "These ads will augment the experience and expertise of our Engel & Völkers Advisors allowing them to capture more listings and provide additional value to their clients."

Engel & Völkers was brought to Charlotte in 2015 by Yuriy Vaynshteyn who has been living in Charlotte for over 25 years and has been well known in the local real estate scene since 2004. The brand under Yuriy Vaynshteyn now has over 80 Advisors in two local offices.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,500 real estate advisors in more than 750 brokerages spanning 33 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry's top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

