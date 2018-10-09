Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate In Los Cabos, Mexico, Moves And Shakes The Luxury Brokerage Market In 2018

Year end, the brokerage represents a market domination of nearly 70% of all Los Cabos transactions over $5 million U.S.D, and nearly 60% over $3 million U.S.D. In August, the brokerage achieved the highest priced sold property in the entire company history, and celebrating its strength, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate has now accomplished over $2.1B in sales since its inception in 1997 ( YTD December 2018 ).

Additional highlights from 2018 include the authentic Mexican Residences at the award-winning The Residences at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, now residing over three new residential buildings, framed by panoramic Sea of Cortez views; the International Property Award for Best Real Estate Agency in Mexico for the third consecutive year; being awarded the exclusive representation of Viceroy Residences Los Cabos; and by year end, nearly 70% of the inventory has sold at The Residences at Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort.

These record-breaking results significantly affirm that it's not just confident real estate investors who have found Los Cabos, it's the travel world, leisure world, media and celebrities. According to the Los Cabos Tourism Board, 2018 closed with a strong 7% overall growth in tourism. Furthermore, the recent addition of 4,000 new hotel rooms and new flights introduced from London, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis and Cincinnati, among others, clearly show that Los Cabos is the global destination leader to Vacation, Invest, and Retire.

Proud of 2018´s accomplishments and the extraordinary excitement that continues to surround real estate options in the Los Cabos market, the team at Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate invites you to explore paradise in the enchanting location of Los Cabos, Mexico.

