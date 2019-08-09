EnGeneIC Wins Innovation Award from Australian Financial Review

AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companie s list recognizes the most innovative companies in Australia and New Zealand as judged by the expert panel assembled by The Australian Financial Review and Inventium, a leading innovation consultancy. Awards are issued to companies across 10 industry categories.

Submissions were rated based on a number of criteria, including, the idea behind the innovation; how well that idea addressed the problem it aims to solve; the uniqueness of the solution; and the real-world impact. The rankings also took into consideration whether the company's culture, entrepreneurial spirit, strategy, resources and talent are capable of sustainable and repeatable innovation.

EnGeneIC was also awarded "Best Health Industries Innovation" and "Best Health Industries Innovation Program." Accepting the award were Himanshu Brahmbhatt, M.Sc., Ph.D., and Jennifer MacDiarmid, M.Sc., Ph.D., co.-founders and Joint-CEOs of EnGeneIC.

"We are very proud of this award," they said, "A biotechnology company is its innovation and without invention and out-of-the box thinking, it would be impossible to envisage success in a field such as immuno-oncology."

"We are a small company, but we have huge ambitions supported by the hard work of a diverse group of people dedicated to finding better treatment options for cancer. It is due to our team's efforts that we prevailed over larger companies with considerably more resources, which goes to show what a committed group of people can accomplish."

EnGeneIC targeted nanocell, the EDVTM is designed to deliver a toxic payload to a tumor without harming other cells in the body while simultaneously stimulating and anti-tumor immune response. The technology is yielding early success in a pancreatic cancer trial for patients with stage IV cancer who have exhausted all treatment options.

About EnGeneIC and the EDV™ Nanocell Technology

EnGeneIC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary bacterially-derived EDV™ nanocells as a powerful nanoparticle drug, siRNA, or miRNA delivery platform designed to directly target and effectively kill tumor cells with minimal toxicity, while simultaneously stimulating the immune system's innate and adaptive anti-tumor response. The novel second-generation EDV™ nanocells have shown promising results in early clinical studies and EnGeneIC is currently planning to commence further clinical trials in several cancer indications in Australia and USA. For more information, please visit www.engeneic.com.

About the AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies List:

The AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list (previously the BRW Most Innovative Companies list) is now in its eighth year. The list ranks the most innovative organizations in Australia and New Zealand, and is the only national list of its kind. For the first time in 2019, the list was broken down into 10 industry categories, effectively ranking organizations against their peers. The list is judged and compiled by Inventium – Australia's leading innovation consultancy. Inventium uses a unique, scientifically proven approach to help organizations grow through innovation. In 2019, the list comprised of ten industry lists of ten, compiled from over 800 nominations, and 400 shortlisted organizations. www.mostinnovative.com.au

About Inventium:

Inventium is Australia's leading innovation consultancy. We have helped over 100,000 people become better innovators since 2007. We apply the latest findings from science (psychology and neuroscience) to help organizations unlock growth through innovation. We do this through training, facilitation, general consulting, and assessment. We are the official partners of the AFR Most Innovative Companies list – an annual list that identifies Australia's most innovative companies. We've previously made the BRW Fast 100 list twice AND won the BRW Client Choice Award for Best Management Consultancy. Inventium is also a proud BCorporation. www.inventium.com.au

About the Australian Financial Review: For more than 50 years The Australian Financial Review has been the authority on business, finance and investment news in Australia. It has a reputation for independent, award-winning journalism and is essential reading for Australia's business and investor community. The Australian Financial Review is owned by Fairfax Media Limited [ASX:FXJ], a leading multi-platform media company in Australasia. www.afr.com

