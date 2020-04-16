EnGenius Debuts New Features for Cloud Network Management Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius today announced the next three feature releases for EnGenius Cloud delivering new functions to enhance management and troubleshooting of wireless networks. To simplify troubleshooting, the new Client Timeline creates a visualization of device connection history to assist IT personnel to find potential issues easier and faster. In addition, splash page customization tools provide greater customizability in creating your network's introduction to visitors. Finally, the client blocklist feature enables administrators to block rogue client devices from accessing specific SSIDs. With the latest feature releases to the company's growing cloud solution, IT administrators all over the world are empowered to achieve greater efficiency in their network management.

Troubleshoot with Client Timeline Visualization

With the lack of network information and error reporting tools, a complex network can spend vast amounts of time locating and fixing simple problems through troubleshooting.

The client timeline creates an interface that enables IT administrators to track client connection histories, gain insights into client behavior, and solve network issues easier and faster. IT personnel can detect connection patterns, radio information, and wireless problems with easy-to-comprehend graphical representations. The time-based client connection sequence makes troubleshooting easier and recommends possible solutions to implement for common problems.

Customize Your Splash Page with Greater Flexibility

The cloud networking evolution continues on the splash page, where EnGenius offers customization tools with more flexibility for their clients' needs. IT personnel can customize the splash page with a design that suits your company's aesthetic. Pre-made templates, logos, images, and a WYSIWYG editor for inserting custom HTML offer maximum flexibility in crafting the captive portal introduction that your company wants visitors to see before accessing the network.

Block Suspicious Clients to Safeguard Network Security

Keeping your network secure from malicious intruders is among the highest priorities to IT administrators. The client blocklist feature enables administrators to deny client devices with suspicious activity that may influence network security or speed from accessing the network. This can be done for specific SSIDs by selecting client devices from the device list to block out or by manually entering in the device's MAC address.

To learn more about how EnGenius is building the future of cloud managed wireless networking, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-cloud/features

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for over 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, wireless networking solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

