EnGenius EnWiFi App Redefines the Outdoor Wireless Network Management

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company known for offering a vast range of quality networking solutions for both consumers and businesses, today announced the launch of the EnWiFi mobile app and EnJet outdoor access points. The sophisticated mobile application was developed to increase and further enhance the options for setting up and managing quality outdoor networks. The latest addition to the EnGenius family of software solutions enables IT administrators to quickly and easily manage EnJet-powered outdoor Wi-Fi transmitters and receiver solutions.

Maximize outdoor Wi-Fi coverage with EnJet. EnJet features Time Division Multiple Access technology that lets your network overcome the latency of the CSMA/CA protocol design by dividing a signal into different time slots and assigning them to every station.

The new mobile app enables fast outdoor wireless network deployment by providing network management on the go. Adding a new EnJet-powered EnGenius access point to a network has never been easier, wireless network administrators can simply connect to the management SSID of the access point and use the user-friendly EnWiFi app to add it to the network as well as to configure and manage the access point. The app's intuitive interface enables users to view the status of a wireless network at a glance and quickly identify healthy or offline wireless access points. The app's ability to manage outdoor point-to-point or point-to-multipoint Wi-Fi networks meets the demands for quick and painless expanding of the wireless network coverage. The EnWiFi app assists administrators to identify potential interference from other wireless networks and gives users the much-needed tools that help them plan accordingly making sure the outdoor networks they manage remain fast and reliable.

Conventional outdoor access points listen to the environment and wait until the radio waves are clear before transmitting. This causes a reduction in bandwidth and signal interruption. EnGenius' EnJet 5 GHz Outdoor 802.11ac Wave 2 Wireless Client Bridge/AP features "Time Division Multiple Access" technology cuts through radio frequency-congested environments that can cause interference for Point-to-Point and MultiPoint networks. This is particularly important when setting up wireless outdoor surveillance systems as video traffic requires continuous and uninterrupted bandwidth — interference results in reduced and unpredictable signal strengths and packet errors that can severely disrupt video traffic.

"With EnJet enabled the EnJet Outdoor AP gives every station a specific time slot to transmit on. Thus, the station will transmit whether there are other signals or not," said Eric Chen, director of product line management at EnGenius Technologies. "This enables EnJet-powered networks to provide faster and more stable performance compared to conventional access points not using EnJet technology."

Available for both Android and Apple devices, the intuitively designed EnWiFi app makes the process of setting up a sophisticated and reliable outdoor Wi-Fi network simple and easy. The new mobile application by EnGenius is now available in the respective app stores.

To learn more information about EnGenius' latest products, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/enjet-time-based-outdoor-wifi.html

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, wireless networking solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

