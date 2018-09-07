EnGenius Introduces World's First 2x2 802.11ax Access Point for Enterprise-Minded SMBs

Matching the needs of the majority of today's clients, which are 1x1 and 2x2

Enabling advancements within a network without demanding a significant restructuring

Supporting existing and future device and application needs

Being backward-compatible with legacy Wi-Fi

Re-energizing the capacity and reach of the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies

Equipped with Qualcomm Technologies' newest chipset, the EWS357AP features 11ax technology, which deepens and expands the capabilities of Wi-Fi as well as fortifies small and midsize business networks. The new 802.11ax technology (Wi-Fi 6) builds upon real-world deployment of 802.11ac. As the next-generation Wi-Fi, 11ax is no longer just about speeds but also about stronger, steadier, and more efficient wireless connections.

The First 2x2 11ax Access Point in the Industry

SMBs using the EWS357AP can take advantage of 11ax technology, which enables more efficient channel use, reduces latency between AP and client devices, and provides other groundbreaking features, such as:

OFDMA (orthogonal frequency division multiple access for more efficient channel use)

Uplink and downlink of MU-MIMO (ensures optimal signal and reception reliability)

BSS Coloring (tags packets with a "color" to differentiate between adjacent basic service sets)

Target wake time (a power-saving feature that allows for scheduled wake times)

A sleek, low-profile 2x2 access point, the EWS357AP is packed with enterprise-level management features, such as mass configurations of access points, so businesses can quickly and easily install future-proof devices into existing networks. Loaded with new advanced hardware components and support for powerful computing, the access point runs more efficiently and consumes less power, making it ideal for SMBs. They also can immediately deploy the EWS357AP into existing switch infrastructures without suffering a major blow to their budgets or resources.

EnGenius offers a solution for SMBs located in higher-density environments, too. The popular manufacturer of data networking and telephony products is also launching an 802.11ax 4x4 access point. The new EWS377AP is in place to enhance the new 802.11ax technology offering a mix of applications to EnGenius' clients.

"Here at EnGenius, we believe that the newest Wi-Fi technology must be accessible to small and medium-sized organizations too instead of just enterprises," said MC Leo, general manager at EnGenius Technologies. "The 2x2 EWS357AP access point puts the power of 11ax in reach of early adopters from the SMB space."

"The variety of devices competing for wireless connections in the modern workplace demands a cure for slow or congested network performance," said Nick Kucharewski, vice president and general manager, wired/wireless infrastructure and networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By leveraging Qualcomm Technologies' Wi-Fi 6 technology, EnGenius is delivering a 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 solution designed to address the demand for capacity on enterprise networks, while optimizing wireless performance for more devices and users than ever before."

The new EWS357AP ($189 MSRP) and EWS377AP ($289 MSRP) will hit the shelves in early Q1, 2019. For more information about EnGenius Technologies' 802.11ax products, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/ .

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for nearly 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, business-class solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

