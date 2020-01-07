EnGenius Launches Next-Generation Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Access Point

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for small and medium businesses, today announced a high-capacity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) outdoor access point. The new weatherproof access point takes advantage of the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology needed to support the ever-growing bandwidth demands of densely congested outdoor environments such as stadiums, airports, smart cities, and parks.

Backed by EnGenius' decades-long expertise in outdoor wireless networking, the new EWS850AP paves the way for outdoor use of Wi-Fi 6's top features. Armored by IP67-rated dust and water-resistant enclosure, the EWS850AP is fully capable of withstanding harsh weather environments, including prolonged exposure to sunlight, extreme cold, frost, snow, rainfall, hail, and humidity. The Qualcomm® Networking Pro 400 Platform helps ensure the EWS850AP takes advantage of key Wi-Fi 6 features needed to support the growing demands of crowded wireless environments. Key benefits include:

Superior Connectivity : With up to 4 spatial streams across both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, the EWS850 encompasses downlink and uplink MU-MIMO and OFDMA to simultaneously manage and transmit data between AP and client devices.

: With up to 4 spatial streams across both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, the EWS850 encompasses downlink and uplink and to simultaneously manage and transmit data between AP and client devices. Powerful Computing : Dynamic data processing and management to boost data throughput up to 25% with 1024QAM and expand connectivity capabilities.

: Dynamic data processing and management to boost data throughput up to 25% with and expand connectivity capabilities. Advanced Data Management : Cut through densely congested outdoor environments with better data management and extend wireless coverage through longer OFDM signals and reduce channel interference through BSS coloring, offering less latency and improved transmit signals.

: Cut through densely congested outdoor environments with better data management and extend wireless coverage through longer signals and reduce channel interference through BSS coloring, offering less latency and improved transmit signals. Powerful Networking Acceleration: The exquisitely designed architecture can successfully associate and maintain connectivity for complex and secure data transfer. Enabled with WPA3 security, the EWS850AP supports higher encryption for sensitive data transfers for hundreds of simultaneously connected devices.

The EWS850AP delivers optimal wireless performance through stronger, steadier, and more efficient wireless connections. It is EnGenius' latest solution for serving densely congested infrastructure applications able to satisfy the needs of network engineers wanting to future proof outdoor networks.

"With over twenty years of delivering high-quality indoor and outdoor wireless solutions, we are excited to continue leading the industry with the Wi-Fi 6 outdoor products such as the EWS850AP. Working with Qualcomm Technologies has given us yet another opportunity to deliver high-performance wireless technology to our current and future customers," said Eddie Lee, Senior Product Line Manager at EnGenius Technologies. "We are excited to expand our Wi-Fi 6 solution offerings and continue meeting the future needs of Wi-Fi by bringing managed wireless solutions that support the growing demands of wireless devices."

"Qualcomm Technologies is focused on delivering powerful, next-generation connected experiences," said Ganesh Swaminathan, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., "We're proud to collaborate with EnGenius as we deliver on the promise of Wi-Fi 6 and meet user demand for faster, more seamless wireless connectivity even in the most crowded and congested environments."

The EWS850AP will start shipping worldwide in the first quarter of 2020. For more information visit https://www.engeniustech.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/ews850ap-datasheet.pdf.

