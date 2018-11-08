Enghouse Systems Acquires Capana Sweden

Acquisition expands Enghouse Networks product portfolio

MARKHAM, ON and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Capana Sweden AB ("Capana").

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Capana provides an end-to-end, integrated software platform for wholesale billing and partner settlements. Its revenue management solutions are used by communication service providers and companies active within the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Capana's tools for managing the entire billing cycle range from gathering, decoding and enhancing transaction data to aggregating and distributing the data for partner and end-user billing. Capana has worked with some of the most prominent service providers worldwide.

"Capana's product suite is highly complementary with the Enghouse Networks portfolio," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager, Enghouse Networks. "Their portfolio expands our global customer base and product offerings into management of next generation wholesale revenue streams and IoT. We are very pleased to welcome Capana's customers and employees to the Enghouse Networks organization."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

About Capana

Founded in 2006, Capana Sweden AB is a software company specialized in Wholesale, Interconnect, Roaming, Broadband Billing, Internet of Things and Partner Settlements. Capana develops tools for handling the entire B2B/B2B2B/B2B2C billing life cycle from gathering, decoding and enhancing transaction data to aggregation and distribution for partner and end-user billing. For more information visit www.capana.com

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

