ENGIE announces 650 MW of renewable energy offtake contracts with Amazon

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ENGIE announces several energy offtake contracts with Amazon for a global renewable energy portfolio of wind and solar projects across the United States, Italy and France totaling 650 MW. These Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) will exclusively rely upon renewable energy production facilities developed by ENGIE. For ENGIE, this operation is the largest portfolio of agreements signed at once with a single counterparty.

These projects align with Amazon's goal to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030 and reach net zero carbon by 2040. They also demonstrate ENGIE's expertise across the green energy value chain, from the construction and operation of renewable energy plants, to the sale of energy to industrial customers. In 2019, ENGIE was the #1 global seller of clean energy Corporate PPAs and signed over 2,000 MW mostly in the US but also in Europe, notably in Spain.

In the United States, Amazon's new renewable energy solar and wind projects with ENGIE represent 569 MW in Delaware, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. They will supply Amazon with approximately 1,850 GWh of power and with the associated project renewable energy credits (REC's) annually. During construction, ENGIE will create approximately 300 jobs at each wind facility and 210 jobs at each solar facility. Projects are expected to reach commercial operation in 2021 through 2022.

In Europe, Amazon's total contracts with ENGIE add up to 66 MW in Italy and 15 MW in France, and are the company's first utility-scale renewable energy projects in each country. Amazon will purchase renewable energy from two solar facilities located in Southern Italy and another in Southern France to power its European operations.

"These new projects with ENGIE represent our first utility-scale renewable energy projects in Italy and France in Europe and our first projects in Delaware and Kansas in the United States. They substantially help us on our path to powering our operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030," said Nat Sahlstrom, Director, Amazon Energy. "Working with ENGIE, we are able to add 650 MW of new power to grids in the US and Europe. Our push for more renewable energy is one step toward our goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of Amazon's commitment to The Climate Pledge."

"These contracts demonstrate ENGIE's capabilities to commercialize green energy internationally for our customers. And in North America - as elsewhere - we recognize that bold commitments are needed from global companies and local communities alike to lead the way to clean energy use," said Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, ENGIE's Executive Vice President in charge of the Renewables Business Line and CEO of ENGIE North America. "We are excited to work with Amazon to create a clean, prosperous, low carbon future - and create economic benefits for the communities involved."

About ENGIE

Our group is a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. Our goal is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world by reducing power consumption and providing the most environmentally aware solutions, combining financial profitability with a positive impact on people and the planet. We apply our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to provide competitive solutions for our clients. Our 170,000 employees, clients, partners and stakeholders represent a community of Imaginative Builders, committed to a more balanced daily progress.

Business volume in 2019: €60.1 billion. The group is listed in the Paris and Brussels (ENGI) exchanges and is also included in the top financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe), as well as non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, www.engie-na.com and www.engie.com.

