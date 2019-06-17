ENGIE Enters Massachusetts Natural Gas Markets

HOUSTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE announced today it has entered three Massachusetts retail natural gas markets. The company's ENGIE Resources subsidiary is now offering fixed- and index-plus pricing contracts and firm delivery service to commercial and industrial customers in the service territories Boston Gas, Colonial Gas, and Essex Gas.

The ENGIE Resources offer includes a standard contract form and payment terms, a choice of dual bills (electricity and gas), or a single utility consolidated bill, and a range of usage bandwidth options. Transaction term lengths are up to 48 months.

ENGIE Resources already serves the retail electricity needs of more than 1,600 commercial and industrial customers in Massachusetts. The addition of natural gas service offers customers an opportunity to aggregate commodity supply to reduce purchase costs, lower procurement and supplier management costs, and streamline compliance.

"ENGIE has a rich history in Massachusetts, which includes serving as the official energy supplier to the Boston Red Sox. The state is a $7 billion natural gas market and one of the top five markets in the U.S. for natural gas consumption. We believe we have a competitive, transparent commodity offer backed by financial strength and a global ambition to lead the transition to a zero-carbon future," said Tim Hughes, Regional Vice President at ENGIE Resources.

ENGIE Resources now offers natural gas service in seven states. The company entered natural gas markets in Ohio and Illinois in September 2018; New York, when it acquired Plymouth Rock Energy (Woodmere, NY) in December 2018; and Pennsylvania in May 2019.

For more information on ENGIE Resources' natural gas offerings, email: NaturalGasSales.ENGIENA@engie.com.

About ENGIE Resources LLC

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

About ENGIE North America Inc.

ENGIE North America manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation, cogeneration, and energy storage; retail natural gas and electricity sales, and comprehensive services that help customers run facilities more efficiently and optimize energy use and expense. Nearly 100 percent of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, with operations in 70 countries employing 160,000 people, including 1,100 researchers. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com web site.

