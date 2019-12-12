ENGIE Enters NICOR Service Area

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Resources subsidiary Plymouth Rock Energy has entered the geographic service territory of NICOR natural gas in Northern and Western Illinois with a suite of retail commercial and industrial natural gas products.

Customers can choose from a fixed price that is guaranteed for up to 60 months, or an index price that fluctuates and is tied to a published market index. Custom products include a variable price that can fluctuate but is not tied to a published market index, and a hybrid price that is a combination of fixed, index, and variable rates.

Expansion into the NICOR market aligns with a geographic growth strategy to leverage market conditions, expertise, and systems with proven products and an existing base of brokers with customer relationships in the region.

Pipeline flows from the Northeast, Western Canada, and the Rockies have made the Chicago Citygate an important and liquid marketing trading point, but also one that will experience a higher frequency of extreme day-ahead price spikes compared to the NYMEX Henry Hub benchmark. Additionally, the NICOR market represents more than 26,000 nonresidential customers in commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

"ENGIE looks forward to serving business customers in this market," said Bill Jordan, general manager of ENGIE's Plymouth Rock Energy. "Through our retail energy marketing, we work with customers to foster a greater understanding of the relationship between market fundamentals and commodity price dynamics that can support long-term, strategic decisions. Customers also will experience executable pricing within 24 hours, in-house customer service, simple contract terms, and access to a bundle of additional solutions that span the energy value chain including efficiency, improvement projects, financing, and renewables."

In addition to NICOR service territory, ENGIE's Plymouth Rock Energy offers solutions for customers behind 25 local distribution companies in seven states.

ENGIE North America

ENGIE Resources and Plymouth Rock Energy are part of ENGIE North America Inc. which offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize, and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100 percent of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE is the largest independent power producer and a leading energy efficiency services provider in the world, employing 160,000 people. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, or Facebook pages or www.engie-na.com website.

