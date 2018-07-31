ENGIE Retail Risk Expert to Judge Solutions Startups

Smart Cities/Transportation/Mobility

As Director of Demand Risk Management for ENGIE's North America retail business, Yenerim is responsible for the oversight of forward load estimation, load forecasting, portfolio management, valuation, risk, and pricing.

"At ENGIE, we have taken a leading role in The Energy Revolution," said Yenerim. "A profound transition is underway in the energy world. ENGIE has a strong interest in solutions that contribute to the decentralization, decarbonization, and digitalization of energy. We're excited to see this year's entries at START."

Past winners include a cloud app that enables customers with smart thermostats to make incremental temperature changes in their homes, calculate the savings real-time and then give the donated savings to people in need. Another winner developed intra-grid sensors that swiftly retrofit onto distribution transformers in minutes without causing power interruptions.

"There is a significant need for energy companies to engage with the utilities to identify and build solutions that solve industry problems, and we couldn't be happier to have ENGIE partner with Zpryme to help find what's next for the future of energy," said Jason Rodriguez, Zpryme CEO and co-founder.

ENGIE Resources is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans for them. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com or call 1-866-999-8374. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

ENGIE Resources is part of ENGIE North America, which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, retail natural gas and electricity sales, in addition to services that help customers run facilities more efficiently and optimize energy use and expense. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit www.engie-na.com or Twitter.

