Engility (EGL) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Engility Holdings, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE : EGL ) ("Engility") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Science Applications International Corp. ("SAIC"). Engility provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

On September 10, 2018, Engility announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with SAIC. Under the terms of the agreement, Engility stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of Engility stock in an all-stock transaction. Based on an SAIC per share closing price of $89.86 on September 7, 2018, the transaction is valued at $40.44 per share of Engility common stock. However, shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of SAIC's stock price.

Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the Engility board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Engility shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of Engility and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

