Engility Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2018.

CEO Commentary

"Our second quarter revenue, profitability and cash flow results exceeded our expectations," said Lynn Dugle, Chairman, President and CEO of Engility. "We posted solid results across our business, and our success is being driven by our ability to effectively reposition Engility into higher-end markets, deliver customer-focused solutions, and upgrade our talent and performance levels. We have had a strong start to the year and we continue to target organic revenue growth in 2019."

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $489 million. GAAP operating income was $36 million and GAAP operating margin was 7.3%. GAAP net income attributable to Engility was $12 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, after recording $12 million of income taxes and non-core operating costs, which reduced net income by $0.32 per diluted share. Cash taxes paid in the second quarter of 2018 were $0.2 million. EBITDA was $46 million and EBITDA margin was 9.5%.

Adjusted operating income was $43 million and adjusted operating margin was 8.8%. Adjusted EBITDA was $47 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.7%.

Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial information is provided below under "Non-GAAP Measures" and in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein.

Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.0x on net bookings of $487 million . Trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.9x on net bookings of $1.65 billion .

. Trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.9x on net bookings of . Total estimated contract value at the end of the second quarter of 2018 was $3.4 billion , consistent with the value at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

, consistent with the value at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Days sales outstanding, net of advanced payments, were 57 days at the end of the second quarter of 2018, compared to 58 days at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Cash flow generated from operating activities for the second quarter of 2018 was $47 million , compared to $37 million for the second quarter of 2017.

, compared to for the second quarter of 2017. During the second quarter of 2018, the company made total debt payments of $25 million . Total debt payments for the first half of 2018 were $45 million .

Key Second Quarter 2018 Contract Awards

Awarded a $90 million SeaPort-e ® task order to provide software engineering and production support to the U.S. Navy's tactical afloat and submarine local area networks. The Tactical Network Technical and Production Support task order was awarded by Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic.

SeaPort-e task order to provide software engineering and production support to the U.S. Navy's tactical afloat and submarine local area networks. The Tactical Network Technical and Production Support task order was awarded by Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic. Awarded a $41 million SeaPort-e task order to provide on-site command and control expertise, training and integrated logistics support to the U.S. Marine Corps' core command and control programs.

SeaPort-e task order to provide on-site command and control expertise, training and integrated logistics support to the U.S. Marine Corps' core command and control programs. Won a prime position on the Africa Contingency Operations Training and Assistance program. Under this multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity vehicle with a ceiling value of $600 million , Engility will help train and equip African partner nations in their internationally mandated peacekeeping efforts.

Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

The company is reiterating the fiscal year 2018 guidance it issued on May 2, 2018, based on Engility's financial results for the first half of 2018 and its current outlook for the remainder of 2018. The table below summarizes the company's fiscal year 2018 guidance.

Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance Revenue $1.83 billion - $1.91 billion GAAP Diluted EPS (1) $0.81 - $0.91 EBITDA (2) $160 million - $170 million Operating Cash Flow $100 million - $110 million

(1) 2018 GAAP diluted EPS guidance includes approximately $4 million of acquisition, restructuring and legal and settlement expenses, $2 million of debt refinancing-related expenses, and $25 million of amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired by the company. It also assumes diluted weighted-average outstanding shares of approximately 38 million and a full-year effective tax rate of approximately 25 percent. (2) 2018 EBITDA guidance includes approximately $4 million of acquisition, restructuring and legal and settlement expenses.

ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenue $ 488,514 $ 494,671 $ 965,074 $ 979,886 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 413,166 422,999 825,188 838,022 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,811 37,711 76,886 74,217 Total costs and expenses 452,977 460,710 902,074 912,239 Operating income 35,537 33,961 63,000 67,647 Interest expense, net 17,161 18,529 36,539 39,450 Other income, net (108) (66) (250) (59) Income before provision for income taxes 18,484 15,498 26,711 28,256 Provision for income taxes 4,728 6,050 6,367 11,060 Net income 13,756 9,448 20,344 17,196 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,829 1,817 1,928 2,632 Net income attributable to Engility $ 11,927 $ 7,631 $ 18,416 $ 14,564 Earnings per share attributable to Engility Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ 0.49 $ 0.39 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 36,964 36,808 36,909 36,817 Diluted 37,611 37,290 37,640 37,332

ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 29, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,523 $ 41,890 Accounts receivables, net 83,910 108,100 Unbilled receivables 250,725 222,994 Other current assets 20,265 19,681 Total current assets 394,423 392,665 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,356 44,006 Goodwill 1,071,371 1,071,371 Identifiable intangible assets, net 345,167 361,410 Deferred tax assets 142,046 150,535 Other assets 5,521 6,021 Total assets $ 2,003,884 $ 2,026,008 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,260 $ 26,947 Accounts payable, trade 46,658 52,954 Accrued employment costs 81,074 77,545 Accrued expenses 80,490 74,856 Advance payments and billings in excess of costs incurred 26,135 30,380 Income tax liabilities 253 548 Other current liabilities 23,006 26,688 Total current liabilities 282,876 289,918 Long-term debt 899,662 938,687 Income tax liabilities 60,934 62,219 Other liabilities 59,738 59,079 Total liabilities 1,303,210 1,349,903 Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 25,000 shares authorized,



none issued or outstanding as of June 29, 2018 or December 31, 2017 — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 175,000 shares authorized,



36,968 and 36,822 shares issued and outstanding as of



June 29, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 370 368 Additional paid-in capital 1,249,123 1,244,940 Accumulated deficit (556,433) (576,019) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,254) (3,805) Total equity attributable to Engility 690,806 665,484 Non-controlling interest 9,868 10,621 Total equity 700,674 676,105 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,003,884 $ 2,026,008

ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 Operating activities: Net income $ 20,344 $ 17,196 Share-based compensation 6,210 3,736 Depreciation and amortization 21,740 21,971 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 18 (497) Loss on extinguishment of debt 253 — Amortization of bank debt fees 4,155 4,294 Deferred income taxes 7,423 11,841 Excess tax deduction on share-based compensation 108 (218) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,942 (17,665) Other assets (5,120) 5,948 Accounts payable, trade (7,143) 10,134 Accrued employment costs 3,529 (18,826) Accrued expenses 3,868 (1,771) Advance payments and billings in excess of costs incurred (4,245) 555 Other liabilities (443) (12,066) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,639 24,632 Investing activities: Proceeds (payments) from sale of business, net of amount placed in escrow (1,900) 23,005 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 2,902 Capital expenditures (3,277) (2,575) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,177) 23,332 Financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (45,076) (59,373) Gross borrowings from revolving credit facility 123,000 224,000 Gross repayments of revolving credit facility (123,000) (224,000) Debt issuance costs (45) — Payment of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation (2,027) (1,260) Dividends paid — (407) Distributions to non-controlling interest member (2,681) (4,638) Net cash used in financing activities (49,829) (65,678) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,367) (17,714) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 41,890 48,236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 39,523 $ 30,522

Non-GAAP Measures

The tables under "Engility Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Engility has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions of TASC, Inc. and Dynamics Research Corporation, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, acquisition, restructuring and related expenses, legal and settlement costs, and refinancing-related expenses. These items have been adjusted because they are not considered core to the company's business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Engility's performance during the periods presented and the company's ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to our "Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance" above, reconciliation of EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts. We are unable to reconcile EBITDA to net income due to our inability to predict certain non-cash items included in net income, including taxes and timing of potential restructuring charges. The disclosure of such reconciliations may imply to our investors a degree of precision in our calculations that is not possible. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of each of these Non-GAAP Measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net income $ 13,756 $ 9,448 $ 20,344 $ 17,196 Provision for income taxes (1) 4,728 6,050 6,367 11,060 Other expenses (income), net (108) (66) (250) (59) Interest expense, net (2) 17,161 18,529 36,539 39,450 Operating income 35,537 33,961 63,000 67,647 Adjustments Acquisition, restructuring and legal and



settlement expenses, excluding amortization 1,021 2,342 2,453 3,745 Acquisition-related intangible amortization 6,335 6,334 12,669 12,669 Loss (gain) on sale of business and property,



plant and equipment, net 15 73 18 (497) Total adjustments 7,371 8,749 15,140 15,917 Adjusted operating income $ 42,908 $ 42,710 $ 78,140 $ 83,564 Operating margin 7.3 % 6.9 % 6.5 % 6.9 % Adjusted operating margin 8.8 % 8.6 % 8.1 % 8.5 %

(1) Cash paid for income taxes for the three months ended June 29, 2018 and June 30, 2017 was $231 and $185, respectively, and for the six months ended June 29, 2018 and June 30, 2017 was $482 and $388, respectively. (2) Interest expense, net, included refinancing-related expenses of $1,918 and $1,692 for the six months ended June 29, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively. Supplemental: For the three months ended June 29, 2018 and June 30, 2017, the impacts to GAAP net income attributable to Engility from the provision for income taxes and the adjustments noted in the above table were $12 million and $15 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 29, 2018 and June 30, 2017, the impacts to GAAP net income attributable to Engility from the provision for income taxes and the adjustments noted in the above table were $22 million and $27 million, respectively. These results have not been adjusted for cash taxes paid or refinancing-related expenses as noted in footnote 1 and footnote 2, respectively.

ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 29, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net income $ 13,756 $ 9,448 $ 20,344 $ 17,196 Interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization Interest expense 17,161 18,529 36,539 39,450 Provision for income taxes 4,728 6,050 6,367 11,060 Depreciation and amortization 10,603 11,110 21,740 21,971 EBITDA 46,248 45,137 84,990 89,677 Adjustments to EBITDA Acquisition, restructuring and legal and



settlement expenses, excluding amortization 1,021 2,342 2,453 3,745 Loss (gain) on sale of business and property,



plant and equipment, net 15 73 18 (497) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,284 $ 47,552 $ 87,461 $ 92,925 EBITDA Margin 9.5 % 9.1 % 8.8 % 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.1 % 9.5 %

