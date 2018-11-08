Engility secures $71 million remote sensing systems engineering & integration contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL), has won a $71 million award to provide systems engineering and integration services to the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center Remote Sensing Systems Directorate. The contract succeeds work Engility has performed on the Space Based Infrared System program since 2010 and Space Based Environmental Monitoring Systems support the company has provided since 2014.

"We have delivered significant domain expertise and a mission-focused mindset to the Air Force SBIRS customer for more than eight years including the evolution to SMC 2.0," said Lynn Dugle, Engility CEO, chairman and president. "Engility is proud and honored to continue to provide best value solutions for our nation's most vital national security missions."

Under the contract, Engility will provide systems integration expertise and personnel to help accomplish RSSD's missile warning, missile defense and battlespace awareness missions. The company's services also will support equipping worldwide strategic and tactical forces with weather and space based environmental monitoring data for planning and executing aerospace, ground, and naval operations.

As the prime systems engineering and integration contractor, Engility will continue to be responsible for system of systems integration, management and monitoring of the remote sensing enterprise technical baseline, support for cyber capability development, model-based systems engineering, and support through the full systems engineering lifecycle.

The work will be performed primarily in El Segundo, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., and Aurora, Colo.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media : Scott Fazekas Engility Holdings, Inc. (703) 984-5068 Scott.Fazekas@engility.com Investor Relations : Dave Spille Engility Holdings, Inc. (703) 984-6120 Dave.Spille@engility.com

SOURCE Engility Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.engility.com

