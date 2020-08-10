ENGINE Appointed Media Agency Of Record By Aruba Tourism Authority

The A.T.A. is the Destination Marketing and Management Organization (DMMO) for Aruba and is responsible for uniting tourism interests with both on-island and off-island stakeholders and partners and coordinating destination marketing, development and partnerships.

ENGINE will work closely with the A.T.A. with the mission of welcoming people back to the popular Caribbean travel destination as global travel restrictions in connection with COVID-19 have lifted. Driven by media and measurement planning expertise, ENGINE will leverage not only its deep knowledge of media but also culture and data.

Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE, said: "I am excited to be working with the A.T.A. during this pivotal time in the travel industry, and quite frankly, also the world at large. We have the media capabilities and insights that will enable the A.T.A. to optimize how they reach the audiences that are ready to travel again and drive much needed revenue to the island. I am also personally proud of how our team united together during the pitch process – which was done entirely via Zoom and under lockdown due to COVID-19!"

Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO, Aruba Tourism Authority, said: "Having seen the level of personal and innovative services, experience and professionalism that ENGINE offers, we are thrilled to partner with the agency to work on a crucial part of our brand strategy. In our current unprecedented environment and highly competitive market, ENGINE brings an expertise in digital marketing that will allow the A.T.A., and ultimately Aruba, to elevate our overall media efficiency and effectiveness."

Kyle Krueger, SVP, Media, ENGINE, said: "Working together, we will bring travelers back to Aruba using ENGINE's proprietary targeting approach that unites attitudinal and behavior signals to identify the people most likely to be open to traveling again. This approach will give Aruba a competitive advantage and drive more travelers to the island more quickly."

ABOUT ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide .

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba — One happy island — is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease and where a diverse history parallels a bright future.

Awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list based on the island's ambitious sustainability efforts and the revitalization of the cultural district of San Nicolas, Aruba offers something for beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers and everyone in between.

Located outside of the hurricane belt, Aruba offers a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba's natural pool.

Press CONTACT

