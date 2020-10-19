ENGINE Appoints Nadine Cheung As Creative Director, Jana Cudiamat As Account Director, And Jennifer Jones As Media Director To Agency Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today announced the appointments of Nadine Cheung as Creative Director, Jana Cudiamat as Account Director and Jennifer Jones as Media Director to the agency team. Cheung and Cudiamat are based in New York, and Jones is based in Utah.

"The hiring of Nadine, Jana, and Jennifer reflect where we want to go as an agency. We've made a concerted effort to further unite our strategy, creative, media, and data capabilities, which is what we believe to be the special sauce at ENGINE. These hires will make an immediate impact in bringing that vision to life across clients like HBO, Jägermeister and, Aruba Tourism Authority," said Steve Scutellaro, SVP, Managing Director, ENGINE Agency. "At the end of the day we're only as good as our people, and we feel great about starting our next chapter with this trio on our side."

As Creative Director, Nadine Cheung works with ENGINE's senior creative leadership to ensure the agency's creative output maintains the highest standards, and shares ownership for the final direction and concept of all projects. Cheung leads ENGINE's creative team for HBO and HBO Max, among other accounts.

Cheung is a multidisciplinary creative with more than 12 years of storytelling experience through print, digital, and film. Prior to joining ENGINE, she was a writer and creative consultant at Sylvain Labs, where she worked with brands such as Google, Anheuser-Busch, and Colgate-Palmolive. As a Creative Executive at Huffington Post's Partner Studio, she received a Creative Media Award for the short film "Love for the Ages" in partnership with Barefoot Wine.

As the Account Director for HBO and HBO Max, Jana Cudiamat leads a team who will conceptualize, develop, and launch all social media campaigns, and oversee analytics and optimizations. She is ENGINE's main point of contact for all HBO digital and social clients.

Cudiamat is an award-winning brand builder with 10 years of experience working with agencies, entertainment properties, and brands, including FIFA, Def Jam, Pernod Ricard, Talkspace, and P&G. Her specialty is leading cross-functional campaigns that drive revenue. Prior to joining ENGINE, she worked at Untitled Worldwide as an Account Director where she was integral in launching the social media agency, Beekman Social.

As the Agency's Media Director, Jennifer Jones is responsible for leading media strategy and execution with internal teams, media partners, and clients – including Jägermeister, National Veterinary Associates, and American Public Education, Inc.

Jones has been working in media for 14 years – Prior to joining ENGINE, she was an Associate Digital Director at Noble People (formerly known as IKON30). Before that, she was a Senior Digital Strategist at Media Kitchen in New York where she led media for Goldman Sachs and Armani Exchange.

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide.

