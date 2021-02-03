Engine Insights Appoints Cathy Cottle VP, Client Development

ENGINE Insights announced today that Cathy Cottle has been appointed VP, Client Development. Tweet this

Cottle joins ENGINE Insights from The NPD Group where she held the position of Executive Director, Client Development. In this role, she partnered with brands and retailers in the Fashion sector to inform strategy and uncover opportunities for growth and expansion including product innovation opportunities. She also provided her expertise related to consumer perspective and data insights – and developed the DTC channel strategy delivering recommendations for brands.

Prior to the NPD Group, Cottle was Group Director of Insights & Intelligence at Numerator (formerly InfoScout Inc). In this position, she led the Brand Insights practice (a team of 24) and introduced best practice processes, new products and new tools/resources that drove business. She partnered with colleagues, company leaders and clients to uncover brand opportunities.

Before joining Numerator, she worked on the agency side, serving as Vice President, Group Director of Insights & Intelligence at Havas Media Group. At Havas, she partnered with agency leaders, clients, and account teams to provide relevant insights that informed client communication strategy for brands in North America. She also led innovation initiatives for insights platforms to streamline delivery of the brand's overall "story."

"I'm thrilled to be joining ENGINE Insights at this time, now more than ever clients are looking for new solutions, insights and innovations to drive their businesses forward. I am also excited to be joining a great group of talented research professionals and working with clients that span industries including retail, healthcare, financial services and transportation," said Cathy Cottle, VP, Client Development, ENGINE Insights.

ENGINE Insights is the research and analytics division of ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company. Insights propels brands forward faster by providing clients with its proprietary agile tools, CX research, journey mapping, branding, concept testing, product testing, innovation, strategy, data & analytics, and digital qualitative and communities. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Find out more at engine-insights.com/

