ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) Introduces "Exchange BI" The Industry's First Log Level Data Dashboard, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Transparency

"In today's on-demand environment, clients need to understand how their media is working, and how it can be improved. With Exchange BI, we're raising the bar in programmatic advertising by putting control at the fingertips of our customers, allowing them to uncover the truth of what is happening in their programmatic auctions," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX). "Exchange BI is revolutionary in the sense that we are able to grant access to actionable data through our real-time data pipelines to information that is typically only available ad hoc to advanced data engineering and data science teams."

As an independent end-to-end programmatic solution, ENGINE Media Exchange has invested in creating technology designed to bring transparency to the programmatic ecosystem and that solves for key issues that have challenged the industry. The technology that powers Exchange BI dashboards is the product of early investment by ENGINE Media Exchange, dating back several years. Zacharski added, "EMX is committed to providing a higher level of transparency for the industry and for our clients that instills trust and creates value throughout the programmatic supply chain."

Exchange BI's custom-built dashboards that are updated in real-time allow for comparable day-over-day or month-over-month analysis. The raw data behind each chart is easily exportable, and views can be customized for each user, offering flexibility. Exchange BI provides granular pricing transparency. Major holding companies including HAVAS, IPG, Publicis currently utilize the dashboards to provide real-time data transparency to their media.

"At EMX, we believe the programmatic supply chain should operate like any other supply chain where customers have relationships with all components of the chain and understand the value each partner brings and understand how their business is being done," said Zacharski. "That's why transparency is so essential to our DNA."

