Engineered Fluids Market to record USD 523.24 Mn incremental growth -- APAC to occupy 48% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global engineering fluids market size is expected to grow by USD 523.24 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, current market scenario, the latest trends, recent developments in the commodity chemicals industry, and key business segments and regions in the market. Understand the scope of the full report on the global engineering fluids market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineered Fluids Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature due to the presence of many international and regional vendors. International vendors are trying to distinguish their product portfolios by increasing the existing efficiency of compressors with small changes, such as widening the power range. Currently, the market is growing through organic and inorganic ways.

Major players in the market are trying to expand their businesses through M&A activities. Vendors are expected to capture the maximum market share through inorganic growth strategies during the forecast period. In this market, products are significantly differentiated based on quality. Many players in the market have been selling the same quality products at similar prices.

The growing demand for engineered fluids in the construction, steel, and cement industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies 3M Co., ASA Computers Inc., CPI Fluid Engineering Corp., DCX Ltd., Engineered Fluids, F2 Chemicals Ltd., Frontier Performance Lubricants Inc., Halocarbon LLC, HaloPolymer OJSC, IKV Tribology Ltd., Interflon BV, Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE and Co. KG, Lubrilog SAS, Merck KGaA, Nye Lubricants Inc., Performance Fluids Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Shell plc, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corp. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Engineering Fluids Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Lubricants



Solvents



Heat Transfer Fluids

By type, the market will observe significant growth in the lubricants segment. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for lubricants from industries such as automotive and industrial machinery.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

48% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increased construction and expansion of manufacturing facilities across various industries are increasing the demand for industrial machinery and machine tools. This is driving the growth of the engineering fluids market in APAC.

Engineered Fluids Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the engineered fluids market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Engineered Fluids Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist engineered fluids market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the engineered fluids market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineered fluids market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineered fluids market vendors

Engineered Fluids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 523.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ASA Computers Inc., CPI Fluid Engineering Corp., DCX Ltd., Engineered Fluids, F2 Chemicals Ltd., Frontier Performance Lubricants Inc., Halocarbon LLC, HaloPolymer OJSC, IKV Tribology Ltd., Interflon BV, Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE and Co. KG, Lubrilog SAS, Merck KGaA, Nye Lubricants Inc., Performance Fluids Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Shell plc, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

