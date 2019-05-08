Engineered Specialty Products, Inc. (ESP) Launches Bourdon USA

Bourdon, a global mechanical instrumentation manufacturer with factories in France, India, Denmark, Switzerland and now Kennesaw, Georgia, offers a broad product portfolio of dependable, high-quality solutions, including the industry's best line of pressure gauges. With a full spectrum of choices available from range options, connection types and locations to dial plates and fill fluids, Bourdon provides customers with thousands of different configurations to meet the needs of virtually any application, even in the most demanding environments.

"It's an exciting time for ESP and our distribution partners as we officially introduce Bourdon Process Instrumentation to the U.S.," said Brien Whitford, President & CEO, ESP. "As the only U.S. manufacturer authorized to use the historic Bourdon name, we're proud to build on Eugene Bourdon's legacy, adding modern production and quality methods that provide expanded capability and growth for our distribution partners. Bourdon now leverages U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities with global technical expertise to be the industry's trusted supply chain partner – ensuring our customers get the parts they need, when they need them."

Bourdon: not just another pressure gauge – The Original. Visit BourdonUSA.com to see the full product portfolio, download product specs, view product application information, and chat online with our team.

About Engineered Specialty Products, Inc. (ESP)

ESP is a global manufacturer of quality pressure and temperature instruments with trusted product brands for the M.R.O., process and industrial marketplace. Their primary product brands, PIC and Bourdon, have been recognized in the U.S. market for high-quality products and service for over 40 years. With over 12,000 active SKUs always on the shelf, most ESP orders ship within 24 hours.

