Engineered wood products market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineered wood products market size is forecast to increase by USD 6349.29 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing residential and commercial construction, the demand for environmentally friendly and durable flooring, and the use of engineered wood as an alternative to sawn wood.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineered Wood Products Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global engineered wood products market as a part of the forest products market, which covers categories such as industrial roundwood, sawn wood, wood-based panels, fiber furnish, wood fuel, charcoal, and pellets. Technavio calculates the global paper and forest products market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of forest and paper products.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Boise Cascade Co., Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Georgia Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Huber Engineered Woods LLC, J M Huber Corp., Kahrs, Lampert Lumber, Louisiana Pacific Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., M.Y. Timber Co. Ltd, Raute Corp., RH Group, Rockshield Engineered Wood Products ULC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (structural wood I-beams, glued laminated timber, LVL, and others), application (construction, furniture, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Structural wood I-beams:

The structural wood I-beams segment grew gradually by USD 5,106.15 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. Structural wood I-beams are of high strength. They offer excellent straightness, constant depth, and high dimensional stability. Such benefits have increased their use in the manufacture of supporting structures and in load-bearing commercial and residential applications. To manufacture these beams, many regional and international quality standards are to be followed. For instance, in Australia and New Zealand, these woods have to comply with the quality standards imposed by the AS/NZ 4063 Structural Products, Strength and Stiffness Evaluation. Such factors are creating the demand for structural wood I-beams, which is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in engineered wood products market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the engineered wood products market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the engineered wood products market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of engineered wood products market vendors

Engineered Wood Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6349.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boise Cascade Co., Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Georgia Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Huber Engineered Woods LLC, J M Huber Corp., Kahrs, Lampert Lumber, Louisiana Pacific Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., M.Y. Timber Co. Ltd, Raute Corp., RH Group, Rockshield Engineered Wood Products ULC, Roseburg Forest Products Co., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

