Engineering Contractors' Association to Honor Hakel as 32nd DIG Award Recipient

"I am beyond humbled to receive such a prestigious award," said Hakel. "To be honored alongside the very best in our industry is truly an honor."

He is a member of the Southern California Association of Governments; Inland Empire Economic Partnership; Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce; Orange County Business Council; Advisory Board Member of Mobility 21 and is currently serving on the Los Angeles Community College District Oversight Committee to name a few.

In addition, John has established personal working relationships with organizations such as the California Transportation Commission, Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, and the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Hakel was instrumental in the passage of local Measure M (LA County) which helped create 485,000 jobs and decades of work for the construction industry. His tireless work on behalf of the passage of the SB1 Statewide transportation initiative resulted in the creation of $5.2 billion in infrastructure improvements which will provide construction careers throughout Southern California for more than 10 years.

Under his leadership, Southern California Partnership for Jobs has grown from a newly established organization to a widely recognized name that elected officials and top leaders in infrastructure have come to readily respect. John is regularly sought out for advice and professional council.

As in year's past, the ECA DIG Awards will continue its long-standing tradition of honoring individuals who have laid the foundations upon which this industry is built. As they have done since 1988, ECA will again recognize the dedicated work of those who have advanced the stature of the construction industry.

Proceeds from the DIG Award benefit the ECA Scholarship fund. Since its inception in 1990 by late ECA President, Les Weed, the ECA Scholarship Committee has awarded $245,000 to 122 recipients to further academic careers in a variety of disciplines.

The 32nd Annual ECA DIG Awards will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, beginning with a hosted reception at 6:00 p.m., and followed by dinner and ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles Millennium Biltmore Hotel, which is located at 506 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California. Please visit www.ecasocal.org for tickets and more information.

The Southern California Partnership for Jobs, (SCPFJ) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Artesia, California – SCPFJ is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding and to enhance the regions' workforce development while creating career construction jobs.

