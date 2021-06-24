England Logistics Receives International Marketing Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded one platinum and two gold Hermes Creative Awards. This international awards competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and recognizes creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of materials. This is England Logistics' fifth year among the recipients.

There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2021 competition.

England Logistics achieved a platinum award for the creation of its annual motivational theme video. The company's two gold awards were received for their company blog and the England Logistics Podcast Network. This is the fourth consecutive year the England Logistics' blog has received a Hermes Creative Award. This is the first such recognition for the company's podcast.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the talented individuals at England Logistics that elevate each other every day," stated Wendy Barclay, vice president of marketing and public relations. "Each marketing initiative involves the participation of our fellow team members. Our products are truly a result of the enthusiasm and collaborative nature of the entire England Logistics team."

The Hermes Creative Awards are judged by AMCP industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

A complete list of winners can be viewed at https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com .

