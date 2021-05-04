England Logistics Teams Up with Real Salt Lake as an Official Sponsor

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, today announced their sponsorship of the Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer team.

Since arriving in Utah in 2005, RSL soccer has ignited fans in Utah and around the globe. In 2009, Real brought home the MLS Cup Championship to spark a run to the finals of the 2010-2011 CONCACAF Champions League – the premier club tournament North America, Central America and the Caribbean. In 2015, the organization added a United States League (USL) soccer team known as the Real Monarchs, and later created an $85 million Zions Bank Training Center, setting the standard for sports facilities of its kind in the U.S.

"We are honored to be a corporate sponsor for Real Salt Lake," shared Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Their world-class team and academy are great examples of hard work and dedication, and the RSL Foundation aligns perfectly with England Logistics' commitment to people, community, and individual betterment."

In 2018, England Logistics, united with parent company C.R. England, co-founded the One Initiative with a goal to provide one million meals to children in need each year. The program has exceeded that goal each year. Real Salt Lake shares the same passion to help children and communities through their support of teachers, cleaner air, and preservation of parks and playgrounds; their investment is expected to exceed $100,000,000 over the next five years.

Wendy Barclay, vice president of marketing and public relations said, "Like England Logistics, the entire Real Salt Lake organization is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and possesses a strong sense of community. Their promise to education, building leadership, and strengthening communities made selecting such a strong organization to sponsor an easy choice. We are proud to sponsor this outstanding team."

