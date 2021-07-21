England Logistics To Host 'Speaking Logistics 2021' Conference

The aim is to provide both shipper and carrier customers with actionable insight for their organizations. Tweet this

"We place immense value on our customers," Beardall said. "Creating and investing time and resources into this conference is one of the ways we strive to give back to our customers. We are as invested in their growth and success as we are in our own team members."

'Speaking Logistics 2021' will be broadcast in a virtual environment but allow attendees to submit questions in advance to be answered by conference speakers. Prompt registration for the conference is critical as customer-only registration ends on July 23rd, 2021. For more information about this conference, please send an email to [email protected].

