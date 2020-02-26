England Logistics Training Program Recognized Among Top 125 Worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Training Top 125 recipient for 2020 by Training magazine. This international annual award identifies organizations that excel in employee training and development. Ranking in at number 68 on the list, this is the third consecutive year the company has been awarded the recognition.

To determine a portion of the qualifying score, an outside research company evaluates applications based on five categories:

Training Program/Scope

Tuition Reimbursement

Training Infrastructure and Delivery

Evaluation/Metrics

Human Resources

The remaining portion of the score is decided by Training magazine's judging panel, which consists of the magazine's editors and their Top 10 Hall of Fame representatives, who consider demonstrable results, progress of programs, innovation, and a variety of other factors.

With locations throughout the nation, England Logistics provides a variety of quality training programs ranging from division specific coaching to overall professional growth. Programs are inspired by employees' visions of enhancing professional skills and developing their careers. These training programs, along with individualized mentorships, are offered to employees as they develop in accordance to their specific goals.

"At England Logistics, we continually strive to provide an opportunity for individual progress and growth," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Our learning and development programs are created by members of our internal team. They are the result of our employees' strong passion for personal and professional evolution. Betterment is the core of our culture and it's reflected in everything we do."

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Greeley, Colorado; Ogden, Utah; and Portland, Oregon. To become part of England Logistics' team call 866-476-7012 or visit http://www.englandlogistics.com.

