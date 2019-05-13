Englander Transportation to Add 100 Luxury Peterbilt Tractors for Drivers

RUSTBURG, Va., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Englander Transportation is adding 100 new Peterbilt Model 579 UltraLoft tractors to its fleet over the next 12 months. The UltraLoft, an integrated high-roof sleeper, represents Peterbilt's most spacious and luxurious accommodations, designed to give driver teams and solo drivers extra space and amenities, and better fuel efficiency.

"By this time next year, we will have drivers in over 100 of the UltraLoft trucks," said Travis Smith, COO of Englander. "We have 40 power units coming in now, with an additional 20 more scheduled to arrive before year's end. These trucks feature the largest sleeper bunks in the industry, 85 inches long on the lower and 82 inches on the upper, with all the extra amenities and finishes to make our drivers comfortable on the road and proud of what they're driving."

"We've taken delivery of the first round of trucks and have not had a single negative comment about them. It's a game-changer for our fleet," Smith said. "We are happy to make a bigger investment for our drivers and Peterbilt has really gone to the next level."

Team drivers James and Sandra, among the first company drivers assigned to the first batch of UltraLoft trucks, had high praise for the new units. "It's a dream to ride in," said James. "What a gift and an honor to be the ones to receive this first truck. "We were treated like kings and queen throughout the entire process," Sandra added.

The Model 579 UltraLoft was developed with extensive driver input and feedback, according to Wesley Slavin, Peterbilt's On-Highway Marketing Manager. "The sleeper provides plenty of space for drivers who spend multiple nights on the road. There's enough height between the upper and lower bunk that a driver can sit upright in the lower without hitting his head. A new HVAC system increases air flow to both bunks and there's 70 cubic feet of storage space, a refrigerator and microwave, and a mount for a 32-inch TV."

About Englander Transportation

Englander Transportation specializes in team refrigerated produce transportation from the West Coast to Virginia and Maryland and single driver deliveries to final destinations. Founded in 1986, Englander is headquartered in central Virginia, with terminals in Rustburg, VA & Mountain City, TN.

LINKS TO VIDEOS:



LINK #1: https://youtu.be/rXQPDxTbkMU

CAPTION : The first new Peterbilt Ultra Loft Tractors arrive at Englander

LINK #2: https://youtu.be/h1pwC6G9Xy0

CAPTION : Tour the Peterbilt Ultra Loft Tractor on Today's Trucking

Media Contact:

Shelly Morton

Englander Transportation, Inc.

7104 Wards Rd

Rustburg, VA 24588

540-344-8834 ext 1305

214236@email4pr.com

SOURCE Englander Transportation