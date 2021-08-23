Englewood Health Redesignated by Magnet Recognition Program for Excellence in Nursing

"We are proud to be among the 9 percent of hospitals in the nation to have earned this recognition for high-quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovations in professional nursing practice," said Kathleen Kaminsky, MS, RN, NE-BC, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Englewood Health. "Our repeated achievement highlights our commitment to providing outstanding evidence-based care and prioritizing patient safety."

Englewood first received Magnet recognition in 2002 and has held the honor continuously since then. It is one of just 30 hospitals in the nation to earn recognition five times.

In addition to earning Magnet recognition for overall nursing excellence, the hospital was recognized for four specific exemplary professional practices related to reducing hospital-acquired infections, preventing surgical errors, and improving pain management for patients.

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help, and receipt of discharge information.

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure-to-rescue rates.

Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

"Earning this designation during such a challenging time is a testament to the dedication of each and every team member," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "As the need for high-quality and compassionate care has only grown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is heartwarming to see everyone join together to meet the needs of the communities we serve."

The Magnet Model used by the ANCC assesses the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as the processes for measuring and improving quality and delivery of superior patient care. Organizations are evaluated on the degree to which leaders transform the organization to meet changing needs; empower staff members and prepare them to face all challenges; promote exemplary professional practice; foster innovation, clinical practice, and systemic improvements; and measure and evaluate outcomes.

Healthcare organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members have sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance, and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its most recent recognition. The application process also includes an opportunity for patients and the public to share their personal experiences at the hospital.

About ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program®

The Magnet Recognition Program®—administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world—identifies healthcare organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program® serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program® and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading hospitals and healthcare networks. Composed of Englewood Hospital, the Englewood Health Physician Network, and the Englewood Health Foundation, the health system delivers nationally recognized care in a community setting to residents of northern New Jersey, New York, and beyond. The hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. Englewood Hospital holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' and is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program® in 2021. Areas of clinical excellence include cardiac surgery and cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, vascular surgery, and women's health, as well as bloodless medicine and surgery. Englewood Health is an affiliate of Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital offers an internal medicine residency program affiliated with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, as well as a vascular surgery fellowship, pharmacy residency program, podiatry residency program, and a radiography training program. Englewood also serves as a training site for surgery, pathology, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and other medical and surgical subspecialties. Englewood Health is continually expanding services and enhancing access through the Englewood Health Physician Network, a coordinated network of more than 500 office-based and hospital-based providers at more than 100 locations in six counties in New Jersey and New York. Through the main acute-care facility, physician network, hospital outpatient departments offering imaging services in local communities, and a variety of community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center. For additional information, visit www.englewoodhealth.org.

