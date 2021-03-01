Englewood Health signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health, joined the over 1,600 CEOs from across the country who have signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, committing to encouraging diversity and inclusion within the workplace. In the pledge, Englewood Health leadership agrees to provide equal access to vaccines, helping to mitigate risk factors for those most vulnerable to COVID-19; enhancing and expanding training programs for new and current employees, focused on diversity and inclusion; and to continue on the path to diminishing healthcare disparities with the support of the Diversity and Inclusion Education Council (DIEC).