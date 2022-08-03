English Language Training Market in China to Record a CAGR of Over 22%, Increased Investment in Online English Training Vendors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The increased private investment in online English training vendors is driving the growth of the market. The popularity of English is growing in China . As a result, investments in online education companies are increasing in the country. For instance, in January 2020 , EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. merged with Meten Education in China to form Meten EdtechX. Such investments will also be used for developing new products and learning methodologies, which can be used by educators to deliver English language lessons effectively.

is driving the growth of the market. The popularity of English is growing in . As a result, investments in online education companies are increasing in the country. For instance, in , EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. merged with Meten Education in to form Meten EdtechX. Such investments will also be used for developing new products and learning methodologies, which can be used by educators to deliver English language lessons effectively. Market Challenge: The availability of an increasing number of open-source materials is challenging the growth of the market. Many vendors provide free open-source ELTs and MOOCs, which attract users. For instance, Duolingo provides free access to diverse content and learning through games, video, and audio. Student participation in MOOCs has increased significantly over the years. For instance, Oxford University Press, in partnership with edX, offers MOOC solutions. In addition, there are a variety of eBooks and online videos that teach the basics of English in China . In addition, MOOCs cover various aspects of a given subject. Therefore, users prefer to enroll in the relevant open-source for certain online courses.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the institutional learners segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The institutional learners segment constitutes pre-K-12, higher education, and the corporate sector. Many schools in China have started teaching English as a second language. Hence, various vendors have started offering ELT products that can help teachers. Moreover, many government initiatives for economic and educational benefits have propelled the growth of the market. Companies operating in China place significant emphasis on professionals with fluent English. MNCs, especially from the manufacturing sector, mandate basic ELT. Acquiring knowledge in English is essential to ensure seamless operations and understanding of manual and digital instructions. Moreover, the globalization of businesses, customer services, and business development necessitate the use of English in many applications. In addition, the increasing number of private investments, along with the emergence of mobile learning technologies, has proliferated the growth of the market.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Berlitz Corp.

ChinaEDU Corp.

EF Education First Ltd.

italki HK Ltd.

iTutorGroup

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Puxin Ltd.

TAL Education Group

Xueda Education

English Language Training Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 80.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.36 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., italki HK Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Puxin Ltd., TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

