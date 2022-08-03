English Language Training Market in China to Record a CAGR of Over 22%, Increased Investment in Online English Training Vendors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Training Market in China by End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and Product (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the English language training market size in China between 2020 and 2025 is USD 80.54 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The increased private investment in online English training vendors is driving the growth of the market. The popularity of English is growing in China. As a result, investments in online education companies are increasing in the country. For instance, in January 2020, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. merged with Meten Education in China to form Meten EdtechX. Such investments will also be used for developing new products and learning methodologies, which can be used by educators to deliver English language lessons effectively.
- Market Challenge: The availability of an increasing number of open-source materials is challenging the growth of the market. Many vendors provide free open-source ELTs and MOOCs, which attract users. For instance, Duolingo provides free access to diverse content and learning through games, video, and audio. Student participation in MOOCs has increased significantly over the years. For instance, Oxford University Press, in partnership with edX, offers MOOC solutions. In addition, there are a variety of eBooks and online videos that teach the basics of English in China. In addition, MOOCs cover various aspects of a given subject. Therefore, users prefer to enroll in the relevant open-source for certain online courses.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the institutional learners segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The institutional learners segment constitutes pre-K-12, higher education, and the corporate sector. Many schools in China have started teaching English as a second language. Hence, various vendors have started offering ELT products that can help teachers. Moreover, many government initiatives for economic and educational benefits have propelled the growth of the market. Companies operating in China place significant emphasis on professionals with fluent English. MNCs, especially from the manufacturing sector, mandate basic ELT. Acquiring knowledge in English is essential to ensure seamless operations and understanding of manual and digital instructions. Moreover, the globalization of businesses, customer services, and business development necessitate the use of English in many applications. In addition, the increasing number of private investments, along with the emergence of mobile learning technologies, has proliferated the growth of the market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Berlitz Corp.
- ChinaEDU Corp.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- italki HK Ltd.
- iTutorGroup
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Puxin Ltd.
- TAL Education Group
- Xueda Education
|
English Language Training Market In China Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 80.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.36
|
Regional analysis
|
China
|
Performing market contribution
|
China at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., italki HK Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Puxin Ltd., TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market
- Market opportunity by Learning method
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
