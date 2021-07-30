English Language Training Market in China to witness over $ 80 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The English language training market in China is set to grow by USD 80.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increased private investment in online English training vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The English language training market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
English Language Training Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
English Language Training Market in China is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Institutional Learners
- Individual Learners
- Product
- Classroom-based
- Online
- Blended
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40432
English Language Training Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the English language training market in the education services industry include Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., italki HK Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Puxin Ltd., TAL Education Group, and Xueda Education. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- English Language Training Market in China size
- English Language Training Market in China trends
- English Language Training Market in China industry analysis
The English language training market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the number of international schools will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of an increasing number of open-source materials will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the English language training market in China is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Business English Language Training Market - Global business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Digital English Language Learning Market - Global digital English language training market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
English Language Training Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist English language training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the English language training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the English language training market in China
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of English language training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Fiver forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning method
- Market segments
- Comparison by learning method
- Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by learning method
Customer landscape
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berlitz Corp.
- ChinaEDU Corp.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- iTutorGroup
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Sprout4Future
- TAL Education Group
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Xueda Education Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/english-language-training-market-in-china-industry-analysis
Newsroom: Newsroom.technavio.com/news/english-language-trainingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article