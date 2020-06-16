English Premier League Returns and UNANIMO Deportes Brings All the Excitement to Spanish Language Radio Exclusively in the U.S.

"The English Premier League is considered by many as the best football league in the world today, and UNANIMO Deportes Radio is pleased to be able to bring this level of competition to Spanish speaking fans in the United States," said Lino García, President of UNANIMO Deportes. "We are very proud of our association with talkSPORT and English Premier League and are delighted that the ball rolls again so we can bring that emotion to all fans. Delivering this quality soccer, reflects our commitment to our partners and our audience."

In addition, UNANIMO Deportes will broadcast several matches in June including West Ham vs. Wolves, on Saturday 20 (12:15 PM ET), followed by the meeting between Everton and current league leader Liverpool, on Sunday June 21st (1:45 PM ET); Wednesday 24th - Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (3:00 PM ET); Thursday 25th - Chelsea vs.Manchester City (3:00 PM ET); Saturday 27th - Aston Villa vs. Wolves (7:00 AM ET); Sunday 28th - Watford vs. Southampton (11:15 AM ET) and closing the month with Brighton & HA vs. Manchester United Tuesday June 30th (3:00 PM ET).

Premier Football League broadcasts will be available nationally via UNANIMO Deportes' affiliated stations, and streaming on iHeart, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio. UNANIMO Deportes will cover league action throughout the week with news, information, opinion and analysis of matches on the web www.unanimodeportes.com and social networks, @UnanimoDeportes, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About UNANIMO Sports

UNANIMO Deportes is a multimedia company that began broadcasting on September 9, 2019, providing quality programming and content in Spanish, to radio stations in the United States. Launched by Lino García, one of the founding executives of ESPN Deportes, it is composed of a team of experienced radio and digital journalists with renowned on-air personalities, who present the best of sports journalism to the Hispanic fans.

About talkSPORT

talkSPORT is the world's biggest sports radio station and is the global audio partner of the Premier League. The station is the official broadcaster of the Premier League, the FA Cup, England football internationals and the EFL Cup and was the official broadcaster of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Rights partnerships also include broadcasting live rugby union, rugby league, tennis, golf and La Liga, as well as an exclusive Premier League fixture every Saturday as part of the network's GameDay coverage. talkSPORT International has covered over 9,000 matches across the world since 2012 including the Premier League and the Bundesliga in languages including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic and Swahili.

