Engrain Announces Map Integration With OpenTech Alliance

DENVER, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced that OpenTech Alliance , the PropTech leader in the self-storage industry, has incorporated Engrain's interactive SightMap® into its self-storage website platform, INSOMNIAC® StoreCore, with plans for further integration of facility maps into its robust product line of solutions.

Interactive maps will enable OpenTech Alliance's self-storage customers, tenants and internal staff to visualize a facility's inventory of storage units. Unit-level data and content is incorporated into a visual map of the facility to make it easy for self-storage operators to manage their inventory more intelligently and allow tenants to have a more efficient self-service experience.

"We're excited about incorporating our maps within OpenTech's already impressive tools to provide a new feature for their clients and customers," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO at Engrain. "Maps improve the overall customer experience and help self-storage operators really understand what's happening in their facilities."

SightMap, a real estate application designed to be integrated within any existing website, will be prominently featured on the homepage of OpenTech Alliance's StoreCore websites to showcase self-storage facility layouts and unit locations within each facility. Interactive maps have been a missing piece of self-storage facilities, which are often large, intricate properties and can be difficult to navigate. The ability to view exact unit locations before visiting the facility gives customers a better sense of what they'd pay for and expedites the storage rental process. Once onsite, the maps provide a wayfinding experience not currently available. Map visualization of unit-level data capitalizes on and captures consumer preferences and enables a more comprehensive revenue management strategy for operators.

The Engrain maps highlight features of self-storage facilities that are vital to wayfinding and the customer experience, like entrance/exit details and unit-specific information such as unit sizes, current pricing and real-time availability. In Q3, 2022, these property maps will also be available on the INSOMNIAC line of full-service kiosks which support onsite storage rentals and accept payments for an elevated self-service customer experience.

"As we see the expansive digital adoption of self-service technology and online rentals in our industry, we know a frictionless experience is key," said Jon Loftin, Vice President of Product for OpenTech Alliance. "We are very excited to partner with Engrain to integrate their mapping technology into our solutions."

About OpenTech Alliance, Inc.

OpenTech Alliance, Inc. is the leading PropTech provider in the self-storage industry. The company's products and services include the INSOMNIAC® line of full-service kiosks, INSOMNIAC Live! call center solutions, INSOMNIAC CIA access control systems, Customer Acquisition Services, and the StorageTreasures.com online storage auctions website. OpenTech solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, reduce operating costs and increase revenues for self-storage facilities. OpenTech Alliance, the OpenTech logo and INSOMNIAC are trademarks of OpenTech Alliance, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's products boast advanced integrations and technical flexibility for any real estate technology stack. Our SightMap and TouchTour product lines amplify the online user experience when searching, touring and leasing properties. Our Asset Intelligence product is derived from SightMap by influencing bottom line results for property management, builders, developers and owners of real estate in the US. A nearly 80 billion dollar industry, multifamily real estate spans over 150k locations in the United States alone. Engrain's 5% market share, with virtually no direct competitors, is an indicator of the available exponential growth planned in the coming years. For more information, visit engrain.com .

