Engrain Announces the Release of TouchTour Flex

TouchTour Flex is a new generation of Engrain's technology reimagined to meet the needs of the rapidly changing leasing environment. Traditionally TouchTour has been used by onsite leasing teams as part of an in-person tour. Recently, operators have been experimenting with fewer leasing associates, flexible office hours, centralized leasing scenarios and self-guided tours as part of a more dynamic touring strategy.

Designed to flex within any leasing workflow, TouchTour Flex brings together unlimited visual content and virtual tours, full pricing and inventory while seamlessly integrating with all major self-touring and online leasing platforms. Renters can either work with a leasing professional or use the screen on their own to start and end a self-guided tour and even begin their application.

"We've taken the lessons we've learned from thousands of developed TouchTours and used them as our foundation when designing TouchTour Flex," said Andre Dugal, creative director of Engrain. "Our vision was to create an experience that leverages all of a community's content, but more importantly, converts more tours to leases. TouchTour Flex is the result of 10 years of collaboration with our clients and we're excited to bring them a product that can truly close the loop on leasing."

TouchTour Flex is available in June 2022 and fits into an existing line of options including TouchTour Premier, TouchTour Portfolio and TouchTour for iPad. Together, the product suite has brought unparalleled leasing and touring experiences across the multifamily and senior living industries for more than 10 years. TouchTour's recent advances in interactive mapping technology, rapid development turnaround times and regular cycle of updates and features makes it a vital tool for multifamily professionals.

"This is a significant leap for the TouchTour line," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "Renters want more control over their apartment search experience and we are committed to working with our clients to offer a tailored customer experience that streamlines their end-to-end workflow for leasing."

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's products boast advanced integrations and technical flexibility for any real estate technology stack. Our SightMap and TouchTour product lines amplify the online user experience when searching, touring and leasing properties. Our Asset Intelligence product is derived from SightMap by influencing bottom line results for property management, builders, developers and owners of real estate in the US. A nearly 80 billion dollar industry, multifamily real estate spans over 150k locations in the United States alone. Engrain's 5% market share, with virtually no direct competitors, is an indicator of the available exponential growth planned in the coming years. For more information, visit engrain.com .

